British Beauty Blogger's one-size-fits-all palette

Few people know more about beauty than journalist and pro beauty blogger Jane Cunningham. As the editor of British Beauty Blogger, she’s mastered the digital world and, it seems, the makeup world as her collaboration with Marks and Spencer is a raging success.



This beautiful eye and cheek palette features a design by the same illustrator Jane works with for her site to encase six suits-all shades of eyeshadow and a cheek colour together with a super soft brush. Complete with a mirror and super slimline in design, it’s handbag friendly too; though I think this would suit a younger audience who are just starting their makeup journey.



The shadows are not heavily pigmented so don’t expect bold colour, but the soft shimmer to the colours add an extra dimension. Best of all is the blusher, a gentle pink that would suit any skin tone. BBB gets an A* from us.



British Beauty Blogger Eye and Cheek Palette, £14, available from M&S