British Beauty Blogger's one-size-fits-all palette

Judy Johnson 31 December 2014
gtg-british-beauty-palette-main

The power blogger's makeup range covers all the basics with this universal Eyes and Cheeks Palette


Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Few people know more about beauty than journalist and pro beauty blogger Jane Cunningham. As the editor of British Beauty Blogger, she’s mastered the digital world and, it seems, the makeup world as her collaboration with Marks and Spencer is a raging success. 

This beautiful eye and cheek palette features a design by the same illustrator Jane works with for her site to encase six suits-all shades of eyeshadow and a cheek colour together with a super soft brush. Complete with a mirror and super slimline in design, it’s handbag friendly too; though I think this would suit a younger audience who are just starting their makeup journey. 

The shadows are not heavily pigmented so don’t expect bold colour, but the soft shimmer to the colours add an extra dimension. Best of all is the blusher, a gentle pink that would suit any skin tone. BBB gets an A* from us. 

British Beauty Blogger Eye and Cheek Palette, £14, available from M&S


