Join our online brow masterclass and get £94 worth of Brows by Sarah products

We can’t all have a makeup artist on hand to keep our brows looking their best, that’s why we’re thrilled to have brow maintenance queen Sarah Fogg join us for an online masterclass (live and on catch-up) to reveal the products and methods she uses to create great brows, every day.

Whether you prefer natural, fluffy looking brows or have been experimenting with the laminated brow trend there’s no denying that getting your brows right frames your face and can really make a difference to how you feel about your look.

In our exclusive masterclass, Sarah will share all of the brow secrets she’s learnt over the years. From achieving the perfect brow at home to recreating the brow laminated look with products alone, Sarah’s masterclass will give you all the tools to make you feel confident in doing your brows. From shaping and tinting to maintaining your brows, Sarah will be on hand to answer any questions and queries you have.

Sarah Fogg, a celebrity permanent makeup artist and cosmetic tattooist has been creating better brows for five years, Love Island’s Olivia Attwood has her on speed dial. With her own salon, Brows by Sarah as well as a training academy, whatever Sarah doesn’t know about brows isn’t worth knowing.

Having tried and tested every brow product on the market, Sarah still couldn’t find brow products that did more than just colour brows in. Enter the Brows by Sarah product range with products that do more than a simple tint or shape. Each of her brow maintenance products contains ingredients with anti-ageing benefits to firm and hydrate the skin.

And, the unique formulas even help with brow growth, a godsend for any 90s' overpluckers. At our online masterclass, you’ll receive a goodie bag with all of the Brow by Sarah hero products, and you’ll leave with all of the knowledge to create your very best brows at home. Plus, you’ll get ten per cent off Brows by Sarah with your exclusive code when you sign up for the masterclass.

What’s in your goodie bag?

Your event ticket comes with £94 worth of Brows by Sarah products.

* Fluff It Up , a clear gel that lifts, fixes and sculpts brows

* Wow Brow , a three in one brow product with a regrowth formula that adds colour and definition to your brows

* Airport Friendly Makeup Bag , a roomy makeup bag that’s perfect for keeping all your travel essentials together.

Plus, attendees will receive an exclusive 10% discount code to use on-site

Event details:

When: Tuesday 26th April 2022, 7:00 to 7:45 pm GMT.

Where: Join via video link

Tickets: £20 available via this link.