Budget Beauty: Jewellery tattoos

This party season forget about big, bulky and expensive adornment, because the Glossy Posse have got their eyes on something cuter, chicer and a whole lot cheaper - let us introduce you to the wonderful and whimsical world of jewellery tattoos.

First seen on the September catwalks of shows such as Dries Van Noten SS15 and Anthony Vaccarello SS15 earlier this year, decorative gold and silver body jewellery has slowly but surely been causing somewhat of a style sensation.

Coming in the form of stenciled-on delicate chain bracelets, midi-rings, anklets and henna-esque embellishments, these quick and easy accessories have also been seen on some of the worlds most glamorous including Beyonce, Alessandra Ambrosio and Aerin Lauder, only furthering their desirability. Gilded and gleaming these ethereal prints delicately float across the skin, giving either a beautifully boho look or a more decadent do-over to your party style.

Eager to test out the newest beauty bijou craze we’ve been branding up our bodies all week. Surprisingly, what we found was that even the most substantial of designs faded within roughly four to six days. However, this only seems to add to their easygoing and fleeting appeal - after all, what’s more precious than jewellery that flashes and fades with the moment?

To help you whittle down the options of the many variations of these tasteful tattoos, we’ve rounded up our top 3 favourite brands - a bit of festive frosting, these tatts are the the perfect piece of design frippery for your Christmas or New Years celebrations - so get inking!

Festival fashion

Ideal for creating a fun, festival-esque vibe, British Jewellery brand Orelia provides a great range of golden creations. Edging slightly more towards tattoo designs than blendable adornment, their prints are perfect for creating a bolder, more standout look - we particularly love their Feather Temporary Tattoo Collection, which includes everything from a swooping swallow to a delicate dreamcatcher.

Buy online here

Boho beauty

For a more minimalistic approach, LA based brand Kitsch have got Californian, chic styles down to an absolute tee. Graphic and elegant (and quite possibly our favourite), users can opt for anything from delicate ankle chains and moon-shaped midi-rings to life quotes and makeshift earrings. Their best designs though come in the form of their blendable bracelets that can be built upon amongst regular jewellery for a stylish and sleek stacking effect.

Buy online here

East meets West

Taking a more tribal approach, Seekers Of The Sun specialize in fanciful, geometric designs that take inspiration from Aztec patterns and Henna style shapes. Designs best suited for the inner wrist, lower back and neck, these create a more glamorous and luxury look that captures ethic and cultured beauty at its absolute best.

Buy online here