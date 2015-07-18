The best cheap mascaras

Ask a person what one special, luxury item they would take to a desert island (food and clothing aside) and you’re likely to be met with answers such as ‘photographs of loved ones’, a ‘family heirloom’ or something survival smart, such as a lighter or matches. When giving my answer however, personal possessions take a back seat, as do rudimentary tools - because when given the chance to keep hold of just one item in my life, it would without a doubt be mascara. Shallow, yes. Strange, perhaps - but I just need it.

I can trace the beginning of my obsession back to my childhood when, while holidaying at a school camp, a 14 year old boy proceeded to point out that my blonde eyelashes and pale skin made me look like I ‘had no eyes’, which quickly developed into me receiving the nickname Casper. Cruel or not - he had a point. With brighter than bright blonde hair and almost translucent skin, most of my features lie almost undetectable to the human eye. Indeed, what those feigning sympathy would describe as an ‘English rose’ complexion is what also always leads my mother to consistently point out that ‘I don’t look well’ - despite 25 years of pointing out that it’s just simply my face.

MORE GLOSS: The Makeup Maniac: Base Basics For Pale Skin

Once I discovered mascara though, everything changed. The lashings of dark, dramatic liquid finally gave me the license and the confidence to join the human world. Quite literally eye opening, I was immediately hooked by the way just a few strokes of jet-black paint managed to totally transform my face. Like many would only feel themselves once in their pure, barefaced state, I only truly feel myself when my eyelashes have been made visible. So as you can imagine then, I never go anywhere without it.

Given that my interest in makeup developed in my mid-early teens, I never would have been able to explore the marvels of mascara had it not been for the bevy of high-streets brands that made beauty so readily available to money-starved adolescents like myself. And, you don’t develop a strong obsession without picking up a few favourite buys along the way.

What I love so much about mascara is that unlike many other beauty products, those produced by high-street brands are often as good, if not better than their top-shelf counterparts. Combine the right formula with a kick-ass wand, and a cheap as chips mascara is just about all you need to achieve a full-volume, fluttery finish. Not to mention, the cost of just one high-end mascara can allow you to purchase roughly three budget mascaras that all create a different look - making scrimping on the pennies here style as well as spend savvy. So, without further ado, here is my edit of the best budget brand mascaras that I simply can’t live without.

MORE GLOSS: The 10 best waterproof mascaras that won't budge