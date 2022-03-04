Budget but Brilliant: Eyelash curlers

When it comes to eyelash curlers, those on the higher end of the cost spectrum have often had the upper hand on those on the high street in the past. While some are truly worth the extra expense in our opinion in terms of quality and speed of results, there are definitely some great tools of note that come in at under £6 that offer pretty impressive results for a fraction of the price. So if you’re looking to save rather than splurge in the search for a more voluptuous lash line, these 3 chic yet cheap eyelash curlers could be just what you (and your bank balance) have been looking for. Superdrug Eyelash Curler, £1.99

We found that no lash went uncurled thanks to the shape of this particular pick. Providing a uniform, natural curve to eyelashes to instantly perk up tired eyes, simply close around the top lashes for approximately 20-30 seconds and gently release for maximum eye-opening effect. Buy online . KIKO Eyelash Curler, £5.90

This budget beauty steal only required a quick squeeze of only a few seconds to boost the volumising skills of our mascara. One of our favourite brands for providing high quality makeup for a surprisingly low price, we’re glad to report that the same extends to its range of fabulous beauty tools too. Buy online . MORE GLOSS: The best budget beauty foundations under £20 Dirty Works Eyelash Curlers, £4