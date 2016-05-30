Budget but brilliant: L’Oréal Glam Bronze Cushion de Soleil

The cushion foundation had been doing the rounds for a while now, but cushion ‘colour’ is a fairly fresh concept, although it makes perfect sense for those that like their blusher, bronzer and eyeshadow light, dewy and highly transportable. This new L’Oréal launch ticks all three boxes, and then some. If you’re craving a little long weekend sunlight, it’s got the goods, no matter what the weather gods are up to.

So what exactly makes it sweetness and light? Firstly, the packaging is clean, simple and functional, making it genius for carting about. Anyone who’s ever smashed an expensive bronzer on arrival at destination will understand my enthusiasm for streamlined, nigh-on unbreakable product design. With one compartment for the applicator sponge, another for the cushion bronzer itself and a good sized mirror in the lid, it’s practicality in a palm-sized pot.

Secondly, the bronzer itself is a breeze to apply (although emphasis on blending- use a brush if you need to ). Cool, silky and hydrating, it smooths onto skin and stays put come rain or shine, with none of the striping or patchiness that occasionally plagues powder bronzer application. Another plus is that it’s fragrance free, with a formula that should suit even the sensitive of skin, which is refreshingly considered for such a reasonably priced high street offering. Whether breakouts, flakiness or creasing is your skin bugbear, this fine textured liquid bronzer shouldn’t aggravate skin or ‘settle’ around imperfections or lines. Instead, it taps on quickly, blends well and achieves a believable glow, or reasonably subtle definition if contouring is your aim. Those with fair skin should dab on a tiny bit at first and see how they go; the universal bronze tone is quite earthy initially. It won’t be long until it buffs out to seamless and sunny, however, and then you can go back for me if you so wish. I’ll certainly be returning to this again and again over the summer months. As holiday beauty goes, this is a steal.

L’Oréal Glam Bronze Cushion de Soleil, £9.99, buy online

