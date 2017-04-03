Budget but Brilliant: Topshop Beauty Smoke Sticks

Ayesha Muttucumaru 3 April 2017
shadow-sticks-main

For great colour payoff for your cash, look no further than Topshop’s new nude eyeshadow sticks in a range of shades to suit every skin tone

Pigmented and easy to use, Topshop Beauty’s Smoke Sticks, £6.50, provide the type of colour payoff and longevity befitting a product with a much higher price tag. My go-to for a quick and low-cost evening eye when time (and money) are tight, the new Nude additions for Spring Summer 2017 have proven to be my ideal daytime alternative, to ensure that I now have an option suitable for light or night.

Comprising of 6 extremely wearable colours, their creamy texture glides beautifully onto lids, to provide pared down definition that works well solo or layered with others in the collection. Once set (after literally a couple of seconds), your handiwork stays impressively put with minimal creasing caused throughout the day. Available in matte and shimmer variations, my personal favourites are the matte brown Sphere , deep brown Dark Horse  and twinkling bronze Trickster , each providing a little something extra to my overall eye look.

Other budget beauties  include the matte light brown Underdog , glistening gold  Glory  and pale pink Realm  - a trio of additional choices with which to mix and match with depending on your skin tone. One thing to bear in mind though is the need for a separate sharpener, but I found it a small price to pay for the quality that they afforded. Whether to smudge, smoke or combine, this is one eyeshadow stick collection I’m certain to be adding to season after season.

Topshop Smoke Sticks are available to  buy online here .

