Butter London Colour Cosmetic Collection launches

Pops of bright colour, glowing cheeks and practical multitaskers – just a few of the qualities that GTG got to see first-hand at the launch of butter LONDON’s new Colour Cosmetic Collection .

Building on their hugely successful nail polish range (which is only second to Chanel in sales worldwide), the brand’s new colour-themed assortment of CHEEKY Cream Blushes (£17), WINK Cream Eye Shadows (£14), Pencils (£14), Mascaras (£15) and LIPPY Tinted Balms (£15) have come at just the right time as we look to brighten up our make-up bags ahead of the grey winter months.

Available exclusively in-store and online at Harvey Nichols, our particular favourites have to be the versatile Abbey Rose Cream Blush and the super moisturising Black Cherry Tinted Balm which can be mixed together to create a bespoke colour, leaving a dewy and healthy sheen to dull, autumnal complexions in need of a pick-me-up.

Also try out the Colour Mascara in Brown Sugar too which, (as recommended by butter LONDON Global Colour Ambassador Katie Hughes), can also double up as an eyeshadow on the lower lashline and be used to fill in brows.

Fresh and fun with textures that funnily enough blend like butter, we’re thoroughly enjoying getting our fingers stuck into this vividly vibrant range.