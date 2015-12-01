Can a lipstick be matte AND moisturising? Dior says yes, and we agree

For those who love the look of a matte lipstick, but are more than a little tight-lipped when it comes to their feel, the new range of Dior Mat Lipsticks is the Christmas gift idea guaranteed to leave them with a smile on their face.

Available in 6 statement shades from rosewood to red, coral to pink to plum, their nourishing oil-rich and pigmented formula promises great colour payoff without compromising on comfort. With a butter-like texture that glides onto lips beautifully to provide the kind of rich intensity that’s perfect for party season, each boasts the type of qualities we’ve been looking for in a work to play clutch bag companion thanks to its creamy finish and eye-catching golden casing.

Any girl would count herself very lucky indeed to find one of these at the bottom of her stocking...

The new Diorific Mat Lipstick range is available to buy online here , £28.

