Can Max Factor's new £7.99 mascara give you both curl and volume?

Can a mascara provide both curl and volume? In the past, I’ve been dubious by any wand that claims to be able to magic curves into my super straight lashes - formulas have often proven too gloopy to leave any long-lasting lift. However, if anyone was to help me change my stance I’d place my bets on Mr Max Factor, the creator of the first ever mascara wand and founder of one of the best budget mascara brands around. The company’s latest launch? Its 2000 Calorie Curl Addict mascara, a new addition to its formidable 2000 Calorie collective and claiming to provide ‘outrageous volume and vivacious curl’ in one fell swoop. Sounds like my perfect match, but would it deliver?

How does it differ from the original?

25 years since the first 2000 Calorie Mascara hit our shelves, this budget beauty buy provides updates in both style and substance: a new lightweight formula to ensure curl doesn’t drop and a new curved brush to reach right to the root of the lash and provide extra volume right to the tip.

First impressions?

At £7.99, its affordable price tag is certainly pleasing to purse strings - the same cost in fact as its predecessor. Its curved brush head is incredibly densely bristled and when coupled with its curved design, can make for a pretty full on change for those who have a preference for more pinpoint application. It can be a little fiddly and messy at first - there’s a definite technique to it as I found out from the Max Factor website: wiggle the wand as close to the roots as possible and then brush through to the tip, lifting your brow with your spare hand throughout (and also keeping a cotton bud close by for cleaning up any mascara mishaps once dried).

Does it deliver?

In terms of curl, I certainly got more curve for my cash than originally expected - and it lasted. My eyes looked more open and awake and the length I achieved after two coats was impressive. Its texture was noticeably less cloying, but the resulting flutter was decidedly more feathery than fuller. With this in mind, I’d say it’s one more for length and lift rather than boldness and fullness, delivering a degree of curl that I don’t often get without an eyelash curler. If you’re looking for more targeted volume though via a brush that's able to more easily reach and enhance individual lashes, I’d say stick with the initial innovation in the 2000 Calorie line-up - the new addition delivers, but when it comes to ease of use and precision of application, we haven't quite fallen out of love with the original just yet.

Max Factor 2000 Calorie Curl Addict Mascara is £7.99 and available to buy online here .

