What you need to know about Caroline Hirons’ and Space NK’s new clean beauty box

Ayesha Muttucumaru 2 August 2018
caroline-hirons-space-nk-box

Confused about clean beauty? You’re not the only one. If you’re unsure of what to look for, the skincare expert and beauty retailer’s new ‘Clean Decoded’ collaboration offers up some much-needed clarity

‘Green’ or ‘clean beauty’ can mean a lot of different things to different people. For some, it means organic , others vegan , others sustainable sourcing...the list goes on. It’s a category that despite what its name suggests, is not all that clear-cut to define. However, skincare expert Caroline Hirons and Space NK have teamed up to provide some much-needed clarity on the subject and break down what it really means to be ‘clean’, courtesy of their new green box launched as part of the apothecary’s Clean Decoded campaign.

“In partnering with Space NK I’m excited to embrace transparency,” says Caroline. “I want to help decode the labels you often hear about and highlight the products that work to deliver what they say they will, while still being ‘clean’. For me, clean beauty is great, but it’s got to be about the science too; the products that I’ve chosen in this box are ‘clean’, but more importantly, they deliver results.”

Worth over £200 but coming in at £95, the box contains nine of Caroline’s favourite clean beauty skincare and makeup buys from results-driven brands that have garnered reputations for having some impressive green credentials too.

What’s inside? Here’s the full list of the products handpicked by Caroline to be included. Buy yours here  - but be quick, the collection is only available while stocks last. Also make sure to keep an eye on her website over the coming weeks too. Caroline will be writing blogs about the subject to provide further insights on what to look for in your labels to help you feel fully informed when shopping for clean beauty products in the future.

• REN Evercalm Global Protection Day Cream (50ml - full size)

• Odacité Po+R Hydration Serum Concentrate (5ml - full size)

• Oskia Renaissance Cleansing Gel (35ml)

• Herbivore Phoenix Regenerating Facial Oil (8ml)

• Soleil Toujours 100% Mineral Sunscreen Glow SPF30 (35.5ml)

• Cover FX Blurring Primer (30ml)

• Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder in Dim Light (1.4g)

• Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask (7.5ml)

• Mauli Supreme Skin Face Serum (15ml)

Clean Decoded by Space NK x Caroline Hirons, £95.  Buy yours online here .

