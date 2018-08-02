What you need to know about Caroline Hirons’ and Space NK’s new clean beauty box

‘Green’ or ‘clean beauty’ can mean a lot of different things to different people. For some, it means organic , others vegan , others sustainable sourcing...the list goes on. It’s a category that despite what its name suggests, is not all that clear-cut to define. However, skincare expert Caroline Hirons and Space NK have teamed up to provide some much-needed clarity on the subject and break down what it really means to be ‘clean’, courtesy of their new green box launched as part of the apothecary’s Clean Decoded campaign.

“In partnering with Space NK I’m excited to embrace transparency,” says Caroline. “I want to help decode the labels you often hear about and highlight the products that work to deliver what they say they will, while still being ‘clean’. For me, clean beauty is great, but it’s got to be about the science too; the products that I’ve chosen in this box are ‘clean’, but more importantly, they deliver results.”

Worth over £200 but coming in at £95, the box contains nine of Caroline’s favourite clean beauty skincare and makeup buys from results-driven brands that have garnered reputations for having some impressive green credentials too.