Germany's best-selling concealer has come to the UK and you're going to love it

Good things come to those who wait, and finally Brit beauty fans are in for a treat as budget makeup brand CATRICE has landed in the UK this week. The arrival of the German cosmetic brand comes amid a trend of G-beauty sweeping the market and being touted the one to watch; we’ve had K-beauty, J-beauty and A-beauty (Korea, Japan and Australia-based brands) but now we’re seeing a new wave of noteworthy launches coming from a little closer to home. German makeup and skincare is hailed for a straightforward, no-frills approach, and while CATRICE brings all of this to the table, it also has a playful, creative edge - with accessible prices and a 50% product innovation rate per year. Makeup artists in the making will love its fashion-inspired collection, while those of us looking to spend less while still looking the part will be thrilled with the low-cost, high-performance products. Founded in 2004 by cosnova Beauty, 95% of the range is made in Europe, while 80% of the products in the entire CATRICE collection are vegan. Launching with nearly 160 products on Just My Look , every product in the purse-friendly collection is under £12, with impressive formulas which rival even some of our high end makeup heroes. The trend-focused range is sold in almost 70 countries around the globe - and the CATRICE Liquid Camouflage High Coverage Concealer , £3.49, is the brand's best-selling product in Germany, Spain and Italy.

Dubbed the ‘holy grail concealer’ in online reviews, the budget cover-up gives smooth, long-lasting even coverage with high pigment and a waterproof formula that doesn’t budge. Under eye circles don’t stand a chance, and it covers uneven skin tone and redness in an instant, without creasing or settling into fine lines. We’ll be adding the cult concealer to our baskets ASAP to avoid disappointment, but here’s what else you’re going to love from the newest makeup brand in town… CATRICE One Drop Coverage Weightless Concealer, £4.49

While the best-selling Liquid Camouflage is great for on the go with its neat and nifty packaging, this liquid concealer is ideal if you want a semi-matte finish that lasts all day. Nailing the trend for feather-light formulas enriched with skincare ingredients, this weightless concealer contains hydration powerhouse hyaluronic acid to keep your complexion looking and feeling its best. Its one-drop design is all down to the rich pigment that allows a little to go a long way, with a sweatproof formula that hides everything from blemishes to pigmentation for an overall brightening effect. CATRICE EYEconista Lash Millionizer Volume Mascara, £4.99

We’ve long believed that good mascaras needn’t cost a bomb, and this find for under a fiver proves it. The jet-black mascara brings length, 180% more volume and curl to your lashes, with a clump-free finish to boot. The wand coats each and every eyelash evenly with a creamy, buildable formula that gives you full control of just how big you want to go. We vote big. CATRICE HD Active Performance Primer, £4.99

If you want something to subtly veil the appearance of pores, blur your complexion for a filter-like finish and extend the durability of your makeup, this primer is the one to add to your shopping list. A transparent liquid with built-in SPF 30, it tops up your skincare for added protection while prepping your skin for makeup, with a water- and sweat-proof formula. Use a tiny amount to cover your whole face for flawless makeup that won’t let you down. CATRICE HD Liquid Coverage Foundation, £6.95

The brand’s second biggest seller in the USA is this long lasting, mattifying foundation. With a second-skin effect that’s as close to a real life airbrush as you’re going to find, the lightweight base gives full coverage and a sophisticated finish that you’d expect from products three times the price. Fans praise it for lasting all day with high coverage that doesn’t ‘mask’ the skin - and at under £7 for 30ml in a dropper-style bottle, it’s no wonder it’s a must-have. CATRICE Aloha Sunsets Everyday 6 Colour Face And Cheek Palette, £11.99

At just under £12 this all-in-one palette is the most expensive product in the collection, but we think it’s worth stretching to. With six gorgeous shades to highlight and contour, it has all you need to add a bronze and golden glow to your cheeks as well as a fresh flush of blush. With ultra-high pigment and a budge-proof finish, the sunset-inspired hues show up on all skin tones for a healthy, goddess-like finish. CATRICE Quick 'N Easy Brush Cleanser Pot, £3.95