Celebrate Smokey Nudes with Bobbi Brown’s creamy new collection

15 September 2014
With the SS15 catwalk awash with smokey hues, the new creamy nudes collection from Bobbi Brown will have you looking bang on trend in no time

It’s one of those timeless looks that never really goes out of fashion, and it seems smokey-palette mania is never too far from the catwalk either, with sultry eyes and nude lips popping up left, right and centre this week. Excited to bag ourselves a look we can actually take home, we’ve fallen head over heels for the new Smokey Nudes Collection from Bobbi Brown - the creamy line-up that’s set to give our worn-out makeup bags the Autumnal reboot they need this season.

Available in four limited edition shades, Bobbi Brown’s Creamy Matte Lip Color is nude, natural and ever so nice. Super moisturising, it glides effortlessly onto lips and gives fatigued and faded pouts the perfect pick-me-up. The creamy formula is so light you’re likely to forget you’re even wearing it, and the pretty colours add a fun and feminine edge to any Autumn look.

The perfect companion for pretty nudes, Bobbi Brown’s Sandstone Shimmer Brick gives skin a healthy looking glow, while the star of the show - Bobbi Brown Smokey Nudes Eye Palette - serves to tie the collection together. Sexy and sultry, the palette contains eight shades in a range of soft matte, sparkle and metallic finishes adding the perfect edge to smokey Autumn subtlety. Versatile and very wearable, Bobbi Brown’s Smokey Nudes Collection is fast becoming our favourite beauty must-have.

Bobbi Brown’s Limited Edition  Smokey Nudes Eye Palette , £48,  Creamy Matte Lip Color , £19.50, and  Sandstorm Shimmer Brick , £32.50, are all available to buy online


