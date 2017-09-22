Chameleon cosmetics: 5 shape-shifting products to have on your radar

Finding new ways to give traditional beauty products a new spin can be a particularly difficult task. However, brands are rising to the occasion with ease by playing around with shape-shifting textures that do more than meets the eye. From new solid serums to eco-friendly makeup that’s attracting a fast-growing fan base, here are 5 of our favourites. Algenist Power Recharging Night Pressed Serum, £68 for 60ml

Transforming from a solid to a serum, this new hybrid textured coconut water-based overnight skin treatment is both sophisticated in formulation and wonderfully silky to use. Designed to improve firmness, smoothness and suppleness over time, it’s formulated with the brand’s patented alguronic acid, (a regenerative compound derived from microalgae), fine line reducing algaprotein, conditioning coconut water and brightening ribose, for a potent addition to your night time skincare regime. Buy online Perricone MD No Makeup Instant Blur Compact, £45 for 10g

A skin-smoothing balm that provides the results of a translucent powder, this new handy compact primes, minimises shine and creates a soft-focus finish that instantly blurs and helps lock in your makeup at the same time. Effective used on bare skin or underneath makeup, it contains alpha lipoic acid to help reduce fine lines, bentonite clay to help diminish the appearance of pores and antioxidant vitamin E for an extra helping hand in arming skin against the elements. Buy online Shiseido WASO Fresh Jelly Lotion, £24 for 150ml

Transforming from jelly to lotion, this innovative twist on more conventional moisturisers has been created with the needs of millennials in mind. The brainchild of Shiseido, WASO’s products are borne out of a desire to merge simplicity with science, and this hydrating pick from the collection does just that. Looking more like a micellar water than it does day cream, it contains kikurage (or white jelly mushroom) for its sponge-like ability to hold onto water and aims to instantly refresh and restore moisture levels when needed most. Buy online Mai Couture St. Barts Highlighter Papier, £15.50 for 50 sheets

Transforming from paper to powder, these useful powder-infused sheets provide the ideal amount of glow when on the go. With waterless beauty having been touted as a beauty trend to watch, they require neither brushes and sponges to use - simply open the booklet, tear out a page, swipe onto skin and blend with fingers for a dose of travel-friendly radiance. Buy online Prismologie Indigo Interlude Oud Massage Candle, £60 for 200g