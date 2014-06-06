Discover an easy route to the perfect smokey eye

We think smudgy panda-eyes may finally have met thier match thanks to this gorgeous four-shade eyeshadow from our friends over at Tom Ford. The palette, in our favourite Orchid Haze, contains four shades in warm bronze-brown tones, and comes with two multi-use custom applicators.

Specially formulated to create intense eyes with staying power, the four finishes range from sultry matte to a sexy shimmer and are all super soft and feel great to apply. The palette blends perfectly and stays put throughout the day, leaving you with a made-up look that lasts.

If smokey eyes have always managed to elude you, this eye quad is the perfect way to finally crack the code. With such a huge spectrum of shading possibilities you can give it as much or as little as you like. Thanks to Tom Ford, you really can’t go wrong.

Tom Ford Eye Colour Quad in Orchid Haze, £62, available to buy online at Selfridges