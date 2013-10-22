Chantecaille launches Spring 2014 Save the Bees collection

Ayesha Muttucumaru 22 October 2013
chantecaille-save-the-bees-main2

Ever the Good Samaritan of the beauty industry, Chantecaille has revealed the good cause of its next collection - and it's the bees' knees, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

Forget the beauty buzzwords of seasons gone by, as next January heralds the arrival of a new springtime slogan - ‘bees,’ or more specifically #savethebees, courtesy of the Chantecaille Spring 2014 collection.

Dubbed ‘Nature’s Pollinators,’ bees have played an important role in our ecosystems for millions of years. However their populations have vastly decreased over the past five years due to disease outbreak, climate change, repeated use of dangerous pesticides and even radiation given off by mobile phones.

As Founder Sylvie Chantecaille stated at the launch, “The environment is our passion,” a fact evident from the fantastic array of good causes championed by the brand in the past. Next season will be no different as Chantecaille turns its attention to our honey-hoarding, blossom-deflowering bumbling friends of the environment, as they aim to spread awareness on their integral role in nature and the effect their dwindling numbers will have on future fruit harvests and farmers’ livelihoods.

MORE GLOSS: Chantecaille's Wild Horses collection

The initiative also hopes to draw attention to worldwide attitudes towards the environment and in particular the overuse of pesticides, by encouraging each country to raise the issue with their relevant authority.

Proud supporters of important causes in the past, including The Humane Society of the United States courtesy of their gorgeous The Wild Horses Palette , £74 and African Elephants with The Elephant Palette,  £74 their springtime limited edition offering is sure to create a similar beauty buzz among beauty fans. Named the ‘Save The Bees Palette,’ £74 the selection of silky-textured shades comprises of four flattering and illuminating hues, each designed to add a delicate springtime radiance to both cheeks and eyes.

With a golden ‘Honey’ highlighting shade, a more intense ‘Beehive’ brown, crisp ‘Sky’ blue and a fresh flush of ‘Nectar’ coral pink, come next January this palette could hold the key for giving skin a much-needed spring in its step. Team with their new ‘Storm’, thunder cloud gray 24 Hour Waterproof Eye Liner, £22 to sidestep April showers, a swipe of one of the blossoming Lip Chics in Primrose or Wild Rose and a final slick of Brilliant Gloss in Pretty (a shimmering strawberry pink), £26 for a dose of garden-party prep and polish, without having to actually step outside.

The new Chantecaille spring 2014 collection will be available from January 2014 from Space NK  and Liberty .


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More