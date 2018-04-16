Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Filters: makeup to make Facetune redundant

Anna Hunter 16 April 2018
charlotte-tilbury-flawless-filter

The makeup artist to the stars’ new collection is inspired by social media filters and aims to subtly enhance your features. Here’s what to expect from the launch that promises brighter eyes, plumper lips and fuller lashes than ever

Charlotte Tilbury is never one to scrimp on a superlative, but on the whole her makeup lives up to its sensational branding and nigh on flawless claims. Her newest launch, the limited edition Beauty Filters collection, aims to flatter eyes, lips and cheeks in a more underhand manner than the red carpet glam that Charlotte is famous for, but the products and their promises are no less covetable. Get set for shadow palettes that play up the size of your eyes, dewy cream highlighters and blusher to rival any feature enhancing filter and a mascara that boasts 507 per cent more volume than naked lashes (niche stat there). Here’s what Tilbury’s been tinkering away at, and when you can get your hands on it…

Eyes

Transform Eyes and Exagger-Eyes Eyeshadow Palettes, £39

With four pans each, both limited edition Beauty Filter shadow palettes have a mission statement of “enhancing eye size and sparkle”. With a Prime, Enlarge, Pop and Define shade in each, shadows can be blended for polished impact or smooshed over the lid as I did for ultimate speed and convenience (Monday morning- needs must). Exagger-Eyes is the more neutral of the two, with two gold and bronze hued metallics, a more sparkly cold chocolate and a matte mauve, while In-Transform Eyes is richer- think terracotta matte, a darker mauve and more sunbaked golds. Both are delicious for day and night-  a bronze eye suits everyone , and both palettes make all eye colours shine.

Launching 19th April at  charlottetilbury.com  and own stores. Launching worldwide 3rd May.

Legendary Lashes Volume 2, £25

Compared to rolling out of bed bare lashed, this all-rounder mascara claims to not only enhance volume by a very random yet impressive 507 per cent after one application, but also boost thickness by 100 per cent and make lashes look noticeably longer. The straight, fluffy wand grabs even weedy lashes, and while the formula feels wetter than other mascaras, it’s intense, buildable and high impact in just a few strokes. Given that I normally wear circa five coats, such immediate effect is much appreciated, and it doesn’t flake either.

Launching 19th April at  charlottetilbury.com  and own stores. Launching worldwide 3rd May.

Lips and cheeks

Pretty Youth Glow Filter (£30) and Cheek Hug Brush (£45 for blusher and brush)

As commute friendly as it is ‘filtered’, this blusher and highlighter palette is available in two colourways- the rosy Pretty Fresh and deeper, brighter Seduce. Both are cream textured but feel soft and powdery rather than sticky, plus there’s no risk of shiny alien strobing here- both blusher and highlighter are buildable and look subtle, not stark. The curved cheek hug brush is designed to quite literally cuddle and lift your cheekbones, plus it ensures that blusher and highlighter blend in beautifully, exactly where they’re meant to be.

Launching 31st May at  charlottetilbury.com  and own stores. Launching worldwide 7th June.

Collagen Lip Bath, £25

Essentially ever so slightly shimmery lip gloss for grown-ups, whether the collagen in this lip treatment does actually plump lips long-term is up for debate, but the immediate impression is certainly smoother, more pillowy lips. It lasts far longer than many other fickle balms and glosses out there, and you can layer over lip colour for a more intense shine. Worn alone, it’s low key and moisturising, and it’s the perfect prep product if matte lipsticks  leave your mouth desert dry. Peppermint oil gives it a slight tingle- I wore this after a trip to the dentist’s and have honestly never felt so fresh…

Launching 31st May at  charlottetilbury.com  and own stores. Launching worldwide 7th June.

Follow Anna on  Twitter  and  Instagram


