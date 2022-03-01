Charlotte Tilbury creates Penelope Cruz's red carpet make-up

Ayesha Muttucumaru 4 October 2013
Instagram @CTilburyMakeup (left) Getty Images (right)

Make-up artist of the moment Charlotte Tilbury created the ultimate Dolce Vita look for Penelope Cruz at her latest premiere

The Dolce Vita is a name befitting of only the most glamorous of Mediterranean muses. Dark, sultry and mysterious, it’s a look that is understandably, one of the hardest to pull off. Well, that was until last night when Penelope Cruz and Charlotte Tilbury  teamed up and set the red carpet alight for one scene-stealing look that’s been making headlines all morning.

All eyes were on the A-list actress at The Counselor premiere as she stole the show with the sultriest of smokey eyes, delicate pink lips and warm, luminous skin courtesy of the supreme skills of make-up artist, Charlotte Tilbury. Feminine, timeless with a sensual and provocative edge, the look was the perfect accompaniment to the dark, gothic drama of her floor length lace Temperley London gown and killer hourglass curves.

“I absolutely love working with the beautiful Penelope Cruz,” Charlotte said. “She has the features a make-up artist dreams of and is a real inspiration for me.  A modern day icon, she is the ultimate Dolce Vita woman with her beautiful almond-shaped eyes, Mediterranean skin and luscious lips. Her lips are the perfect colour - I call them Penelope Pink!"

Feeling inspired? Channel your inner Dolce Vita by picking up some pro tips from Charlotte in her how-to video which can be found here .


