Charlotte Tilbury’s new Icon eye, lip and cheek palette is going for the 'electric cool girl' look

Ayesha Muttucumaru 18 February 2019
charlotte-tilbury-new-palette

Prepare to blend and smudge strong smokey and jewel tones every which way. We take a first look at the limited edition 12-shade collection, which debuts backstage at the Brits

Just a few weeks after the arrival of her Supermodel lipsticks , Charlotte Tilbury has just dropped another launch with equal star power - The Icons collection .

Comprising of a 12-shade Icon Palette  and six Latex Love lip glosses , the limited edition range was revealed in all its glory at this year’s Backstage Spa at The Brits. Charlotte Tilbury was the event's official makeup partner. Inspired by icons new and old - from Cleopatra’s jade-green kohled eyeliner to Salma Hayek’s fuschia lip - it’s all about self-expression and experimentation.

What’s particularly interesting about the palette though is its multi-tasking appeal. “It’s electric cool girl makeup that can be blended onto eyelids, smudged onto lips and pressed onto cheeks as well as mixed with water for instant silk texture magic,” says Charlotte. Rich in pigment and emollients, the shadows are designed to be high impact but non-drying too.

We’ve been having a little fun with swatching them. Here’s what the shades look like.

I've also been loving the deep red Video Vixen Latex Love Liquid Lipstick  I've been trying too. Super shiny without being super sticky, it has a great lip hugging angled applicator that follows and defines the curves of your lips perfectly.

Wearing the deep red  Video Vixen

Full of statement colours and showstopping finishes and textures, it's a collection jam-packed with future icons in the making.

The Icon Palette, £55. Buy now .

Latex Love Lip Glosses, £24. Buy now .


