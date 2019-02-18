Charlotte Tilbury’s new Icon eye, lip and cheek palette is going for the 'electric cool girl' look

Just a few weeks after the arrival of her Supermodel lipsticks , Charlotte Tilbury has just dropped another launch with equal star power - The Icons collection .

Comprising of a 12-shade Icon Palette and six Latex Love lip glosses , the limited edition range was revealed in all its glory at this year’s Backstage Spa at The Brits. Charlotte Tilbury was the event's official makeup partner. Inspired by icons new and old - from Cleopatra’s jade-green kohled eyeliner to Salma Hayek’s fuschia lip - it’s all about self-expression and experimentation.