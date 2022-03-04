Charlotte Tilbury launches Christmas gifting menu

It's fair to say that the launch of Charlotte Tilbury's make-up range was the biggest beauty news of 2013; we're certain nothing will happen in the next two months to rival it and now she's created a gifting menu that's 'so simple, even a man can shop it'. No offence, guys, but you know what we mean.



As make-up artist to the likes of Kate Moss, Jennifer Lopez and Penelope Cruz and with 20 years of experience, some of which was spent being taught by the make-up leader that is Mary Greenwell, Charlotte Tilbury knows how to create a work of art and what you need to do it. This is why her first ever range has been flying off the shelves as beauty fans rush in a mad frenzy to get their hands on the tools that Charlotte swears by.



Now, though, it is of course the festive season which means we shouldn't really be buying for ourselves (sob) but for others. Having perfected the products and the packaging Charlotte has now created an ingenious gifting menu that allows you to buy a 'look in a box'.

Choose from the Christmas Takeaway boxes for a pick 'n' mix of kits for eyes, lips or cheeks (minimum spend £70) or go for the luxe gifting box (minimum spend £145) and pick one of the iconic looks that Charlotte created to demonstrate the possibilities of her range. From the Rock Chick (think Kate Moss) to the Dolce Vita (think Penelope Cruz) there's something for everyone, whether fresh faced or daring and dark is your style.