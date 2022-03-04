Charlotte Tilbury launches Christmas gifting menu

Judy Johnson 7 November 2013
get-the-gloss-charlotte-tilbury-stocking-thriller-1

Make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury doesn't just know what we want in our products, she knows how we want to shop for them too. Judy Johnson reveals why her new Christmas menu is every woman's - and man's - dream

It's fair to say that the launch of Charlotte Tilbury's make-up range  was the biggest beauty news of 2013; we're certain nothing will happen in the next two months to rival it and now she's created a gifting menu that's 'so simple, even a man can shop it'. No offence, guys, but you know what we mean.  

As make-up artist to the likes of Kate Moss, Jennifer Lopez and Penelope Cruz  and with 20 years of experience, some of which was spent being taught by the make-up leader that is Mary Greenwell, Charlotte Tilbury knows how to create a work of art and what you need to do it. This is why her first ever range has been flying off the shelves as beauty fans rush in a mad frenzy to get their hands on the tools that Charlotte swears by.

Now, though, it is of course the festive season which means we shouldn't really be buying for ourselves (sob) but for others. Having perfected the products and the packaging Charlotte has now created an ingenious gifting menu that allows you to buy a 'look in a box'.

MORE GLOSS: How to create Kate Moss's feline flick eyeliner

Choose from the Christmas Takeaway boxes for a pick 'n' mix of kits for eyes, lips or cheeks (minimum spend £70) or go for the luxe gifting box (minimum spend £145) and pick one of the iconic looks that Charlotte created  to demonstrate the possibilities of her range. From the Rock Chick (think Kate Moss) to the Dolce Vita (think Penelope Cruz) there's something for everyone, whether fresh faced or daring and dark is your style.

We love the luxe boxes for the ultimate Tilbury treat but we'd be equally thrilled with the 'Stocking Thrillers' such as the Perfect Kiss kits (five shade options, £73.50 each) or the Feline Flicks eye kit, £67. The queen of make-up has even got something for the boys with her Mr Tilbury cover up kit and facial kit, ideal for the stylish man in your life.

The team of make-up artists on the Selfridges counter are there to help with any cosmetic conundrums and you can even get a signed collector's edition with the autograph of the lady herself. Quick, clever, personalised shopping - why did no one think of this before?

Gifts available from today at Selfridges Oxford Street and online at  www.charlottetilbury.com/gifts


