Charlotte Tilbury's 11 new lipsticks suit everyone - and they're refillable

Charlotte Tilbury has been seriously working hard this year treating us to a number of new launches, from her new Icons collection of disco-inspired eyeshadows to the limited edition Glowgasm collection of highlighters. Now it's our lips are getting the attention in the form of Hot Lips 2, 11 brand new lipstick shades taking inspiration from icons such as Amal Clooney, Olivia Palermo, JK Rowling, and Susan Sarandon.
Hot Lips 2 features Tilbury's Matte Revolution and K.I.S.S.I.N.G textures and follows on from her award-winning original Hot Lips collection inspired by celebrities in 2016. This year, and for the first time, there's a man in the mix: Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who has a lip balm dedicated to him because he's "famous for his lips," says Tilbury. And she has even named a vibrant red after her biggest inspiration: her mother Patsy Tilbury.
The whopping shade range will be available from Thursday 20th June in four high-wattage case designs (below) from black panther to shooting stars and two shades of leopard. And for the first time, they will be refillable (for £19).
JK Magic, Glowing Jen, Angel Alessandra, Amazing Amal, Patsy Red.
Speaking on the creation of the new Matte Revolution shade Amazing Amal, (above) which is housed in the Magic Affinity Starburst case, Tilbury said: “Amal Clooney is the most inspiring, incredible role model. She has such a timeless poise and elegance, and she wears makeup in a very chic, effortless way!
"I wanted to create a soft elegant, berry-pink with the neutral-ness of warm berry, that can be used as a stain, or to add an enlivening pop of colour to any outfit. Amal would wear this to a red carpet or to make a speech.”
Enigmatic Edward
'Enigmatic Edward' is a hydrating balm and Tilbury's first male-inspired product and first lip balm in bullet form. She says: “He is such an iconic inspiration and I’ve always adored the shape of his lips; photographers are obsessed with them! So, I knew I had to create the best, most moisturising formula. This timeless, comforting lip conditioner is as clear as Edward Enninful’s vision. Everyone needs this, beautiful, cocooning lipstick in their lives.”
Charlotte Tilbury has been a global ambassador for Women for Women International, a charity committed to helping women survivors of war rebuild their lives, since 2016, when her first Hot Lips collection donated £1-£2 of each sale to the charity. With this new collection, she's pledged £1million of sales.
Red Hot Susan
The partnership was initially borne out of one woman's story of how she felt empowered by her bold red lipstick while living in conflict. It became a symbol of power and that gave her confidence, strength and defiance.
Tilbury says: "During my 27-year career as a makeup artist, I have found that lipstick has this ability to pick you up when you are down and change your mood. I believe it is a magical catalyst for happiness! When you paint it on, your frequency changes, it morphs your outlook, it emboldens you, a lipstick can change the way you feel inside, it can make you dream.
"It can help you channel your best self, it can give you confidence when you feel afraid, help you inspire others... Because when a woman or man applies lipstick, they channel a ‘lipstick magic’ that affects change. I always talk about that magical chain reaction – you smile at me, I smile back, and the world smiles with YOU!”
Brita Fernandez Schmidt, senior vice president for global partnerships at Women for Women International, said: "Charlotte Tilbury’s support has helped hundreds of women survivors of war graduate from our year-long training programme with the tools and resources to move from crisis and poverty to stability and self-sufficiency. Our partnership has helped to inspire hope for the future for the women we serve, empowering them to become leaders and role models in their communities.”
Want to be the first to shop the collection when it launches? Click here .
The Hot Lips 2 Collection is available from 20th June at CharlotteTilbury.com for £28 each and refillables at £19 each.
Find out more at womenforwomen.org or follow @WomenforWomen on social media.
Follow Jessica on Instagram at @jessicanoahmorgan and Twitter on @jnoahmorgan .