Charlotte Tilbury's 11 new lipsticks suit everyone - and they're refillable

Charlotte Tilbury has been seriously working hard this year treating us to a number of new launches, from her new Icons collection of disco-inspired eyeshadows to the limited edition Glowgasm collection of highlighters. Now it's our lips are getting the attention in the form of Hot Lips 2, 11 brand new lipstick shades taking inspiration from icons such as Amal Clooney, Olivia Palermo, JK Rowling, and Susan Sarandon. Hot Lips 2 features Tilbury's Matte Revolution and K.I.S.S.I.N.G textures and follows on from her award-winning original Hot Lips collection inspired by celebrities in 2016. This year, and for the first time, there's a man in the mix: Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who has a lip balm dedicated to him because he's "famous for his lips," says Tilbury. And she has even named a vibrant red after her biggest inspiration: her mother Patsy Tilbury. The whopping shade range will be available from Thursday 20th June in four high-wattage case designs (below) from black panther to shooting stars and two shades of leopard. And for the first time, they will be refillable (for £19).

JK Magic, Glowing Jen, Angel Alessandra, Amazing Amal, Patsy Red. Speaking on the creation of the new Matte Revolution shade Amazing Amal, (above) which is housed in the Magic Affinity Starburst case, Tilbury said: “Amal Clooney is the most inspiring, incredible role model. She has such a timeless poise and elegance, and she wears makeup in a very chic, effortless way! "I wanted to create a soft elegant, berry-pink with the neutral-ness of warm berry, that can be used as a stain, or to add an enlivening pop of colour to any outfit. Amal would wear this to a red carpet or to make a speech.”

Enigmatic Edward 'Enigmatic Edward' is a hydrating balm and Tilbury's first male-inspired product and first lip balm in bullet form. She says: “He is such an iconic inspiration and I’ve always adored the shape of his lips; photographers are obsessed with them! So, I knew I had to create the best, most moisturising formula. This timeless, comforting lip conditioner is as clear as Edward Enninful’s vision. Everyone needs this, beautiful, cocooning lipstick in their lives.” Charlotte Tilbury has been a global ambassador for Women for Women International, a charity committed to helping women survivors of war rebuild their lives, since 2016, when her first Hot Lips collection donated £1-£2 of each sale to the charity. With this new collection, she's pledged £1million of sales.