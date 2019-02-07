Charlotte Tilbury’s new lipsticks were created for 90s supermodels

Anna Hunter 7 February 2019
But thankfully they’re designed to suit everyone. Here’s why the new nude Matte Revolution lipsticks are a 90s throwback, in the best way

Remember that brown lip liner plus nude lip thing that did the rounds in the 90s? From All Saints to Britney Spears to Linda Evangelista, it was a trend that refused to die for the good part of a decade (Google images is a treasure trove in this department). Now Charlotte Tilbury has bought the iconic but ‘let’s not go there’ look bang up to date by adding a touch of brown to three new nude Matte Revolution lipsticks, with red, pink and brown colour bases and “glowing pigments” to give your lips life. Enter the limited edition Supermodel Lipsticks , £24 each.

Charlotte has been teasing current and throwback images of 90s supermodels for the past week on her Instagram account, with pictures of Cindy Crawford , Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington  all hinting at a nostalgia heavy new launch. She declared that “something super is coming soon” while posing with Kate Moss, declaring that “the 90s were when the NUDES were born!”, basically leaving us in no doubt that a throwback of sorts was nigh. And lo, it came to pass, with Super Nineties (brown nude), Super Model (rose nude) and Super Sexy (red nude) launching today.

Finish wise they’re as you’d expect from the creamy Matte Revolution  lipstick family - intense and long-lasting with a soft-focus finish that makes lips look fuller. The new shades are intended to ensure that there’s a true ‘nude’ for everyone, which is no mean feat given the potential for nude lipsticks  to make many of us look more grey than glowing with health. While they’re only a temporary addition to the 17 Matte Revolution shades already available for the time being, we’re hoping for a Pillow Talk  style permanent move soon. Until then, sharpen your elbows and join the Supermodel rush.

