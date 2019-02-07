Charlotte Tilbury’s new lipsticks were created for 90s supermodels

Remember that brown lip liner plus nude lip thing that did the rounds in the 90s? From All Saints to Britney Spears to Linda Evangelista, it was a trend that refused to die for the good part of a decade (Google images is a treasure trove in this department). Now Charlotte Tilbury has bought the iconic but ‘let’s not go there’ look bang up to date by adding a touch of brown to three new nude Matte Revolution lipsticks, with red, pink and brown colour bases and “glowing pigments” to give your lips life. Enter the limited edition Supermodel Lipsticks , £24 each.

Charlotte has been teasing current and throwback images of 90s supermodels for the past week on her Instagram account, with pictures of Cindy Crawford , Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington all hinting at a nostalgia heavy new launch. She declared that “something super is coming soon” while posing with Kate Moss, declaring that “the 90s were when the NUDES were born!”, basically leaving us in no doubt that a throwback of sorts was nigh. And lo, it came to pass, with Super Nineties (brown nude), Super Model (rose nude) and Super Sexy (red nude) launching today.