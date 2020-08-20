Charlotte Tilbury teases her new 'shapewear for eyes' mascara

There's been a boom in blockbuster mascaras this summer ; Urban Decay , Hourglass and Pat McGrath have all weighed in with new lash-defining formulas and wondrous wands.

And now Charlotte Tilbury is set to join in with her new Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes , £23. It's her third-ever mascara following Full Fat Lashes and Legendary Lashes , which dropped last year. It's waitlisted now and you can get your hands on it come 26 August.

Tilbury announced it on Instagram this week, with her usual exuberance: "I have always been OBSESSED with LASHES and I have done a 27-YEAR study of the BEST LASH DNA to create my NEW! Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes mascara!!! "

Quite what that means we don't know, but it's a claim that's as big as the 24-hour vertical lashes that this mascara promises.

With stiff competition in the £20+ mascara arena, what sets it apart? According to Charlotte's teaser its innovation lies in a "BEAUTIFYING FILTER FOR THE LASHES OF YOUR DREAMS!" We wait with interest to see what that could be.

It promises to do everything for all types of lashes apparently – glossy, lifted, defined, strong-looking, stretched, separated, volumised lashes. Phew! And with 'Push Up' giving a nod to underwear with oomph, it sounds like this could be shapewear for eyes.

It's part of the much-loved Pillow Talk collection a rosy pink collection, and one of her most popular ranges. It began with the suits-all lip shade and has grown every year to encompass gloss, blusher and highlighter for a sultry, romantic look.