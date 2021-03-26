Charlotte Tilbury just launched a three-step-brow system so we can all have runway-worthy brows

Three-step brow systems are all the rage at the moment; just last week we tried out Refy's three-step offering , £40, and now Charlotte Tilbury has launched one too, adding the new Brow Cheat , £22, a ultra-fine pencil, and Brow Fix , £19, a brow gel to fix hairs in place, to her existing brow products, the double-ended pencil and brush Brow Lift , £22, and her tinting brow gel, Legendary Brows , £19, creating a neat, easy-to-use routine.

To create the three-step routine, you can buy Brow Fix, Legendary Brows and Brow Lift OR Brow Cheat in a set, £57, called the Supermodel Brow Kit, named because of all the supermodel brows Charlotte has tended to in her 28 years as a makeup artist. Brow Cheat is an ultra-fine pencil for precision filling-in, while Brow Lift is a thicker pomade pencil, so you can choose which suits your brow needs best. Charlotte says the combination of products will create a full, fluffy, feathered and fixed brow look. "It's a modern, flattering brow shape that stays in place all day and will suit everyone. I always say, lift your brows, lift the look of your face."