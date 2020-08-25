Charlotte Tilbury launches a whole new 'Walk of No Shame' makeup collection

Charlotte Tilbury’s tawny-red matte Walk of No Shame lipstick was the best-selling luxury lipstick shade in the UK last year, with one selling every two minutes. Amal Clooney, Miranda Kerr and Sabrina Elba all wore it on their wedding days.

Following the runaway success of this universally flattering shade Charlotte Tilbury has expanded the makeup collection around it, just as she did with the blockbuster lipstick shade Pillow Talk , adding an eyeliner, an eyeshadow, a sheer lip gloss a blusher and a glittering gloss on August 26. They join the Eye Palette quad, the Matte Revolution lisptick, the Lip Cheat pencil and Superstar Lips lipstick already in the Walk of No Shame collection .

Here’s are the new additions to the Walk of No Shame collection.