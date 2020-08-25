Charlotte Tilbury launches a whole new 'Walk of No Shame' makeup collection

The UK's best-loved luxe lipstick shade as worn by Amal Clooney on her wedding day, is joined by 5 new arrivals
Charlotte Tilbury’s tawny-red matte Walk of No Shame lipstick was the best-selling luxury lipstick shade in the UK last year, with one selling every two minutes. Amal Clooney, Miranda Kerr and Sabrina Elba all wore it on their wedding days.
Following the runaway success of this universally flattering shade Charlotte Tilbury has expanded the makeup collection around it, just as she did with the blockbuster lipstick shade Pillow Talk , adding an eyeliner, an eyeshadow, a sheer lip gloss a blusher and a glittering gloss on August 26. They join the Eye Palette quad, the Matte Revolution lisptick, the Lip Cheat pencil and Superstar Lips lipstick already in the Walk of No Shame collection .
Here’s are the new additions to the Walk of No Shame collection.
Walk of No Shame Eyeliner, £19
Charlotte’s no stranger to releasing liners that are a little bit out of the ordinary (a berry brown launched in January this year ) and this russet eyeliner is here to make us step out of our comfort zone once more, defining the eyes with a burgundy hue that emphasises all eye colours.
Jewel Pot in Walk of No Shame, £24, limited-edition
This copper-sparkly eyeshadow brightens your eyes with a cream-to-sheen formula that is subtle with one layer, but can be built up for a dazzling smokey style. Ingredients include diamond powder for an out of this world luminosity, pearl pigments to reflect the light and hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin while you’re wearing it.
Collagen Lip Bath in Walk of No Shame, £25
For super-shiny wet-look lips, this berry-rose gloss gives you just-kissed lips thanks to ingredients including peptides to enhance the look of volume, collagen to hydrate and peppermint for a refreshing, non-sticky feel.
Jewel Lips in Walk of No Shame, £22, limited edition
If shimmery-shine is your thing, this is the gloss for you. It’s a ruby red sparkle with diamond powder for a glitter Paris Hilton would be proud of. It glides on with zero of the dragging you might expect from a super-glossy lip product and hydrates with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E.
Cheek to Chic in Walk of No Shame, £30
Berry rose and champagne gold come together in this powder blush which gives a glowing complexion the reflects the light for that signature Tilbury glow.
Sign up for the Walk of No Shame Collection at charlottetilbury.com