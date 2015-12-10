Charm their socks off with Charlotte Tilbury miniature lipsticks

Friends don’t let friends pucker up under the mistletoe without a perfect pout, so why not give the gift of kissable lips this festive season? This enchanting new trio will make sure no self respecting little helper gets caught short whilst kissing Santa.

Charlotte Tilbury has worked her magic yet again and sprinkled her signature fairy dust over this covetable miniature lipstick set. The miniature versions of her K.I.S.S.I.N.G. lipsticks are infused with light diffusing particles to give you that Instagram model smile IRL. There’s also a secret ingredient derived from the mysterious Lipstick Tree that promises to nourish lips and keep them soft and supple, even after some serious post eggnog snogging.

Choose from naughty-but-nude ‘Penelope Pink’, pretty in pink ‘Bitch Perfect’, or siren red ‘So Marilyn’. Or go for (rose) gold and slip all three into a party clutch to get the boys and girls bewitched, bothered and bewildered by Boxing Day.

Charlotte Tilbury Miniature Lipstick Charms, £29, buy online .

