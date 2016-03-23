Cheers to the lip gloss cocktail that’s got us feeling drunk in love

Ayesha Muttucumaru 23 March 2016
lancome-5

The Juicy Tube has just been given a super slick makeover to take you from boardroom to bar in the most unexpected of ways. Say hello to the Lancôme Juicy Shaker - promising optimum beauty buzz, without the hangover...

When it comes to beauty products that will always have a place in a millennial girl’s heart, the trusty Juicy Tube is among the most beloved. A beauty staple that meant that you’d crossed the threshold from childhood to womanhood (well, for this GTG writer anyway...) the cult classic has now received a makeover of its own thanks to Lancôme’s launch of the Juicy Shaker - a hybrid lip oil and lip gloss multi-tasker that’s just made makeup a whole lot more fun.

So what are the upgrades that make this version a classic in its own right? Firstly - its formula. A unique biphasic combination of sheer colour pigments and conditioning lip care credentials, it boasts the best of both worlds while also exhibiting a silkier texture when compared to its predecessor. Secondly - its application. Simply shake, swipe and (at the risk of sounding cheesy) - shine! Plus, its distinctive pointed applicator ensures greater precision and comfort too.

“The Juicy Shaker applicator is a cushion and it’s a really great shape because it helps you not to go over your natural lip line,” says Lisa Eldridge, top makeup artist and Lancôme’s Global Creative Makeup Director. “Start by dabbing at the centre… the cushion is so bouncy and soft, it feels lovely! If you want to get more pigment, then just add another layer.”

With 14 shades to choose from, each with a different fragrance, we predict big things for this shape-shifting multitasker. No doubt it will be gracing many a handbag in the not-too-distant future.

Lancôme Juicy Shaker, £18.  Buy online .

