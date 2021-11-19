The 10 minute eye and lip makeup look you need to try for party season

The secret to wearing both a bold eye and lip together is to ensure it looks modern, cool and never overdone. It's so easy to get carried away, especially with party looks and all the sparkle! Toning down the other features and going easy on blusher, brows and highlighter gives you more scope to maximise shine, colour and texture on the eye and lip areas.

Aim to use one to two eyeshadows and don't over complicate it. Use your fingertips to apply the product and use smudging techniques with your brushes to create a lived-in, undone look. Use your lips as your main focus and that way you won't be tempted to go too overboard on the eye - try applying your lipstick before your eye makeup for once and build your look around it. It’s a refreshing way to put your makeup on too - it makes you see your face in a new light.

Prepping the skin, eye and lip area is essential before any makeup application but especially with more glamorous evening looks as longevity is key. I always use a face primer and my go-to brand is Laura Mercier. This cult primer is a reliable choice and a consistent beauty staple for both my kit and personal makeup bag. I then go on to create a flawless base on which to build the look. Use your favourite foundation, building coverage a little to ensure that it lasts all night.

I usually do eyes and brows first, cleaning up underneath and around the eye before brightening the area with concealer. I then start prepping the lip. A lip primer is a must for a statement lip, followed by a lip pencil all over the lips before finally applying lip colour, as this helps to seal the deal and lock in your lipstick for longer. Add your finishing touches of bronzer, blusher and highlighter to complete the look if you wish, remembering that for this look, less is more!