The 10 minute eye and lip makeup look you need to try for party season

Cher Webb19 November 2021
cher-webb_party-red-lip-how-to

Ever heard the one about not wearing an eye and a lip at the same time? Pro makeup artist Cher Webb is out to prove that wrong with a speedy, chic party makeup look that suits everyone

The secret to wearing both a bold eye and lip together is to ensure it looks modern, cool and never overdone. It's so easy to get carried away, especially with party looks and all the sparkle! Toning down the other features and going easy on blusher, brows and highlighter gives you more scope to maximise shine, colour and texture on the eye and lip areas.

Aim to use one to two eyeshadows and don't over complicate it. Use your fingertips to apply the product and use smudging techniques with your brushes to create a lived-in, undone look. Use your lips as your main focus and that way you won't be tempted to go too overboard on the eye - try applying your lipstick before your eye makeup for once and build your look around it. It’s a refreshing way to put your makeup on too - it makes you see your face in a new light.

Prepping the skin, eye and lip area is essential before any makeup application but especially with more glamorous evening looks as longevity is key. I always use a face primer and my go-to brand is Laura Mercier. This cult primer is a reliable choice and a consistent beauty staple for both my kit and personal makeup bag. I then go on to create a flawless base on which to build the look. Use your favourite foundation, building coverage a little to ensure that it lasts all night.

I usually do eyes and brows first, cleaning up underneath and around the eye before brightening the area with concealer. I then start prepping the lip. A lip primer is a must for a statement lip, followed by a lip pencil all over the lips before finally applying lip colour, as this helps to seal the deal and lock in your lipstick for longer. Add your finishing touches of bronzer, blusher and highlighter to complete the look if you wish, remembering that for this look, less is more!

The classic wash of gold across the eye is the perfect signature lid look that goes with any lip colour. Other than red, you could take the look to a different level using a dark, sultry berry shade which would look stunning with the gold eye. Neutrals and peachy coral lips also look very chic with this eye makeup. To vamp up the eye, experiment with deep bronze and rich brown shadows and try adding a slick of black kohl inside the waterline for instant drama and definition. Some individual lashes placed on the outer corners of the eye will give a feathery look.

I personally love to make the most of natural lashes and always have my eyelash curlers to hand. Giving them a good curl before applying mascara really does make the world of difference! An eyelash curler is every woman's best friend no matter what the shape or length of your natural lashes (even though they may not know it yet).

After curling, it's onto your desert island mascara to work its magic! Everyone has their favourite and one of mine is the IT Cosmetics SuperHero Mascara , £19, for fully loaded lashes. If you prefer a smaller wand, try the Lancome Definicils Mascara , £22.05 instead.

This whole look took around ten minutes - here’s your kit.

FACE

Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer 50ml - Hydrating , £27.20

Bareminerals Bare Pro Liquid Foundation , £29

Givenchy Mister Light Corrective Pen , £24.50

Givenchy Healthy Glow Powder , £37

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Highlighter in Starstruck , £21

EYES

Armani Beauty Eyes to Kill Stellar - Shadow 5 , £23.25

Glossier Monochromes Essential Palette in Clay , £19

MAC Teddy Eye Kohl , £15

IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara , £19

LIPS

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in M.I. Kiss , £25

MAC Cherry Lip Pencil , £14

