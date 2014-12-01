Christine Bleakley's essential beauty edit

With an illustrious career presenting major television shows such as ‘The One Show’, ‘Daybreak’ and ‘Dancing On Ice’ (not to mention raising over £1.5 million in 2010 for water-skiing across the English channel), Christine Bleakley knows a thing or two about looking glam on the go and the importance of keeping happy and healthy. Curious about what products keep her feeling her best, this week we caught up with Christine to find out a little more about her essential beauty stash and favourite cosmetic buys. Lady Million by Paco Rabanne £36.50, Buy online ‘I love Lady Million by Paco Rabanne, I’ve been wearing it all my life!’

Clarins Hand & Nail Cream £18.90, Buy online ‘When I’m travelling I tend to get dry skin, so I like to take a hand cream with me wherever I go. An old favourite of mine is Clarins Hand & Nail cream.’

Eau Thermale Avene Water Spray £3.50, Buy online ‘I always carry my Avene water spray in my handbag as I like to spritz throughout the day - it refreshes my skin and keeps my makeup in place.’ Lancome Artliner 24hr Eye Liner £18.00, Buy online ‘I use my Lancome liner to spruce myself up on a night out.’

The Harley Medical Group Enhanced Performance SPF 25 £39, Buy online ‘This is a serious desert island product for me. I travel a lot so I always ensure I use this cream in the sun.’ Soft & Gentle Orange Blossom & Grapefruit Antiperspirant Deodorant £2.75, Buy online ‘I love the scent of this deodorant because I like really citrus and fruit smells, they feel so much fresher on my skin. The fact that it now has 48 hour protection is also great for me as I am always under pressure with the cameras, so I need a hard working product that provides me with extra protection and performs well when I really need it to.’

Avalon Facial Cleansing Milk £7.54, Buy online ‘I always use a daily facial cleanser when I’m in the shower and currently I’ve been using one called Avalon, which I picked up from a Whole Foods store. I really do care about what I put on my skin and often try and use the more natural and organic products where possible to avoid breakouts.’ Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturiser £15.50, Buy online ‘In terms of moisturisers, I have been using a Kiehl’s one recently - it’s really nice and natural and feels so good on my skin.’

Laura Mercier Tinted Foundation £34, Buy online ‘I love the Laura Mercier tinted foundation for party season as it helps bring out a gorgeous glow on my skin.’

Benefit Brow Zings Eyebrow Palette £24.50, Buy online ‘I love a good strong brow and always use the Benefit Eyebrow palette when I’m on television.’ Milkshake Conditioning Whipped Cream £15.29, Buy online ‘In terms of my hair, I adore a good conditioner. Milk Shake is something my friend bought me and I really, really love it.'