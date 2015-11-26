Christmas Gift Guide: Fit Gifts for Fitness Fanatics

2 / 9

Nike Personal Shopping Experience

This gift is could go one of two ways; you can sign yourself up for a shopping experience yourself, curating an on point fitness wardrobe for a much loved lady friend, or you can purchase said shopping extravaganza for a sister, mum or girlfriend to let them choose their own kicks and the like. Either way, fitness and fashion are fused with finesse in these one hour sport and style experiences at London Niketown. Book an appointment with a member of the Nike performance styling team and you’ll have your pick of innovative Nike training, running and sportswear gear, all tailored to each individual’s needs, requirements and personal vibe. Your stylist will talk you through the tools and tech that can help you or your sporty giftee to reach (and exceed) goals, and if trends are your bag, the team are clued up on those too (trainers and evenings gowns are still a thing). Not only will you depart with some very sharp sportswear, you’ll also be treated to a tote bag monogrammed with yours or your recipient's initials, a limited edition Birchbox and a C Press Juice for the road.

Nike Performance Styling appointments take place in hour long slots and are available between 15th December-6th January, excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day. While the service is exclusively for women, men can participate for female friends and family.

Ensure you secure your appointment in advance by booking at Nike.com/London from 1st December, or simply drop in to NikeTown London from the 10th December to book in person.