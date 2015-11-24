Christmas Gift Guide: The Wishlist for Wellbeing Warriors

2 / 9

W3LL People Beauty Essentials

If you have even any inkling of doubt as to the performance of ‘pure’ vs synthetic makeup, W3LL people will put that ambiguity right to bed. This stuff can rival even the most established of brands; A-list makeup artist and co-founder Shirley Pinkson makes sure of that, having worked with M.A.C and contributed to the global success of Nars before turning her hand to beauty au naturel. Possibly her most impressive feat is masterminding an outstanding natural mascara, a notoriously tricky product to nail in the eco-makeup market, while W3LL People’s Bio Brighteners, Universality Multi Sticks and Bio Extreme Lip Glosses are as epic and radiance enhancing as they sound. For strobing, defining, glossing and capturing the rosy flush of winter walks, even if your green giftee has just been at the mince pies in front of the telly, Beauty Essentials fits the bill.

W3LL People Beauty Essentials , £60