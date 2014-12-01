Christmas Gift Ideas: The perfect presents for your Mum
Shopping for your mum can be one of the most stressful purchases you make this Christmas season. So to save you from pulling your hair out, we’ve searched high and low to bring you our selection of the top ten gifts for the most important woman in your life.
From multitasking skincare to de-stressing beauty, you’re bound to get it right with this lot…
Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Christmas Edition Mini Drum, £9
This festive season, Liz Earle have packaged their award-winning Cleanse & Polish in a beautiful Christmas Edition box. Containing a 50ml bottle and cloth, this set delivers quickly cleansing for clean skin and gentle polishing for a healthy and radiant glow. All ingredients are natural and includes eucalyptus and cocoa butter to leave her skin softer and smoother than ever before.
Aromatherapy Associates Instant Inner Strength, £15
No matter their age, all mums have a lot on their plate, which is why this Instant Inner Strength roller ball from Aromatherapy Associates is the perfect answer to any stressful moment. Developed with clary safe, franskincense and cardamom oils; this 100% natural blend will deliver a restored and positive outlook in a few easy swipes. Additionally, 10% of proceeds will be donated to the charity Defence Against Cancer, helping you to do your part, too.
Stella McCartney Stella Eau de Parfum, from £42
When Stella McCartney released her first scent, Stella, we were won over by its feminine floral notes. The kind of scent that reminds you of hugging your mum, this fragrance has soft rose top notes that are balanced with fresh mandarin essence and light peony flower. The gorgeous plum ombre bottle was inspired by an amethyst crystal and also designed by Stella McCartney herself.
Jo Loves Candle Shot Box, £60
Whether she's a Jo Loves newbie or a devoted fan, the limited edition Candle Shot Box is the perfect gift to help fill her home with beautiful and luxurious scents. The two types of boxes contain three carefully selected candle combinations: Fig Trees, Salted Caramel and Charcoaled Lemons or Tahitian Gardenia, Lime Cologne and Neroli Blossom. Once she lights one of these mini candles, her space will be instantly filled with a relaxing aroma – and she’ll be extremely grateful.
Crème de la Mer Regenerating Collection, £215
If you’re willing to splurge, look no further than Crème de la Mer’s Regenerating Collection. Containing The Eye Concentrate, The Regenerating Serum and The Moisturising Soft Cream, this set works to renew and revitalise the skin, leaving it feeling fresher and looking more radiant than ever before. It’s moisturising benefits will protect the skin from harsh weather and anti-ageing factors will diminish any signs of fine lines and wrinkles. New skin to reign in the New Year.
Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist, £16.50
Give the gift of healthy skin with Jurlique’s cult Rosewater Balancing Mist. Developed from rose and marshmallow, a quick spritz of this will leave her skin feeling restored, hydrated and incredibly smooth. Ideal for normal/combination skin types, its relaxing rose scent is ideal for when the Wonderwoman needs a quick pick-me-up.
Whittard Classic English Tea Hamper, £30
What better way to treat your mother than giving her a reason to put her feet up and have a cuppa? Including English Breakfast loose tea powder, milk chocolate vanilla and walnut biscuits, a silver plated infuser and a pretty floral fine bone china mug; this Classic English Tea Hamper has all she could need to create the perfect cup of tea (or better yet, for you to make for her!).
Molton Brown Pink Pepperpod Body Wash Festive Bauble, £10
Add a touch of Christmas cheer with these festive baubles from Molton Brown. Each one contains one of their signature fragranced shower gels and even includes a Molton Brown embossed top, making it the perfect holiday gift. Our favourite is Pink Pepperpod, a revitalizing body wash blended from pink pepperpods and patchouli oil.
Yawn nightwear, £95
Nightwear is the mandatory uniform for Christmas morning; it’s an unwritten rule. And from the moment that your mum opens these luxurious Yawn pyjamas, she won’t be able to resist pulling them on. Uniquely designed for the utmost comfort and made from the softest cotton, these pyjama sets come in a choice of 5 cute hand-drawn patterns. The perfect attire for a lazy day or quiet night in, she'll want to live in them.
Clinique Sonic System Purifying Cleansing Brush, £79
While most mums are known for their notoriously bad tech skills, this clever gadget from Clinique is one thing they’ll have no problems operating. Developed with the help of dermatologists, the waterproof Sonic System Purifying Cleansing Brush delivers deep yet gentle cleaning and cleansing to help them get rid of makeup, impurities, dirt and pollution. After a few uses, she’ll begin to notice a big difference as her fresh and youthful glow is restored.
