Christmas Gift Ideas: the best party prep and glow presents
Christmas Gift Ideas: the best party prep presents
What makes for the perfect present for the girl who likes to party all the time? The best makeup, some hairstyle saviours and some must-have prep and after-party essentials.
From the best makeup brushes to scene-stealing nail polishes, eyeshadow palettes to limited edition keepsakes, here’s our edit of the best beauty gifts for her around for ensuring that she has all the basics covered for staying camera-ready come cocktails, clubs and the cab ride home.
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Lipstick Collection, £29
Whether you’re packing a clutch bag or stocking, this collection of pint-sized lip colour heroes makes for the small but mighty dose of festive joy that looks like it’s come straight out of Santa’s Workshop. What makes this gift particularly versatile though is the fact you can either give them individually or keep them combined, making it particularly good value for money. Comprising of a trio of miniature versions of some of Charlotte Tilbury’s favourite universal flattering shades including Penelope Pink, the rosy Bitch Perfect and the deep red So Marilyn, it’ll provide the perfect palette of colours to choose from come Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve.
Buy online here .
MAC Keepsakes Brush Set, £42
Give the gift of the tools of the trade to the party girl in your life with this collection of versatile and long-lasting makeup brushes. Comprising of a face brush, cheek brush, eye blending brush and all over eye brush enclosed in a party season appropriate glitter makeup bag, it’s sure to act as the perfect accompaniment to her paintbox of colours to help feed her experimental streak.
Buy online here .
Chanel Camélia de Plumes Highlighting Powder, £47
If you’re looking for a Christmas present that’ll deliver instant wow factor guaranteed, we may have found it with this illuminating, exquisitely crafted highlighting powder from Chanel. Almost too good to touch, once brushed onto cheekbones or décolleté, she’ll be hooked, for the most sophisticated of platinum shimmers to complement her New Year’s LBD of choice.
Stockist: 020 7493 3836.
Bobbi Brown Deluxe Lip and Eye Palette, £59
A gift for her or a gift for you? We won’t judge either way as when it comes to makeup palettes, this truly is the mac daddy when it comes to colour, size and a collection of universally complementary shades to suit any skin tone. With eight eyeshadow shades and eight lip colours to choose from, it’ll make for the ultimate Christmas gift to appease even the fussiest of recipients.
Buy online here .
ghd Curve Soft Curl Tong Set, £110
The ideal hair gadget for creating voluminous, bouncy, Bardot-esque curls, the newest launch from one of our favourite hair styling brands will make for the perfect replacement for her pair of straighteners to add some serous va va voom into her party season ‘do of choice. Complete with six clever sensors to deliver optimum temperature along the barrel of the tong to keep fried ends to a minimum, a cool tip and extra long cord too, it holds the key to big, glamourous and full curls that’ll look just as great at dawn as they did at dusk.
Buy online here .
Topshop Lip and Cream Blush, £12
Topshop lipsticks are without a doubt one of our favourites for intensity, texture and supreme colour payoff. And all without the killer pricetag. This Christmas though, you can also treat the girl in your life to a cream blush too in this purse-friendly gift set, to provide a high octane hit of colour to go from work to play seamlessly. Available in two variations: a deep red lip with a peach blush or a pink nude lip with nude shimmer blush, they make for the ideal stocking filler or Secret Santa pick that’s guaranteed to put a smile on her face.
Buy online here .
Nails Inc The Alexa Editions Collection, £45
Whether she likes to dabble in nail art, prefers her nudes or likes to dip her toe in bit of texture, this collection of Alexa Chung’s five nail polish favourites is sure to appeal to any polish penchant. From midnight blue navy to a cool lilac, shimmer pink snowflakes to densely packed glitter, all bases are covered for giving her nail wardrobe the ultimate Christmas makeover.
Buy online here .
Decléor Party Prep Skin Collection, £38
A constant cycle of boardroom to bar to bed and back again is sure to take its toll on any party girl’s skin. So help restore some balance to her skincare regime with this prep and protect gift set from Decléor. A treat for both skin and mind, the heady and aromatic blend of aromas from the Cleansing Mousse, scrub, Vitamin Cure, serum and lotion will come as a welcomed way to help her unwind and relax no matter how late it gets and provide all the more incentive for removing every scrap of makeup at the end of a long night out.
Buy online here .
Stila Putting On The Glitz Lip Glazes Gift Set, £27.50
For the perfect party pout, look no further than this lux gift set, containing a whopping eight of the brand’s coveted Lip Glazes. If that wasn’t enough though, this Christmas wish-list lust-have also comes with a jewelled rose gold headband from US designer Baublebar to ensure she shines from top to toe this festive season.
Buy online here .
Urban Decay Shadow Box, £22
As far as eyeshadows go, Urban Decay keeps on producing the best ones that we’ve tried for intensity and colour that packs a punch for any skin tone. This smokey eye must-have is no exception and boasts 12 incredible shades that range from daytime demure to night time drama. Including nine bestsellers and three newcomers, she’s certain to be spoilt for choice with all eye makeup essentials covered in this travel-friendly box.
Buy online here .
