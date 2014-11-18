Christmas Gift Ideas: the best party prep and glow presents

1 / 11

Christmas Gift Ideas: the best party prep presents

What makes for the perfect present for the girl who likes to party all the time? The best makeup, some hairstyle saviours and some must-have prep and after-party essentials.

From the best makeup brushes to scene-stealing nail polishes, eyeshadow palettes to limited edition keepsakes, here’s our edit of the best beauty gifts for her around for ensuring that she has all the basics covered for staying camera-ready come cocktails, clubs and the cab ride home.

Image: Getty Images