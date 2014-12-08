Christmas Gift Ideas: The ultimate stocking splurges
1 / 13
Christmas Gift Ideas: The ultimate stocking splurges
More often than not, stocking gifts are cheap and cheerful trinkets that help to buffer the space before the main event of lavish gifts and goodies.
This year however, we’ve decided we wanted to put a little bit of indulgence and luxury back into our stocking filler finds. So, ranging from heavenly scents to beautiful cosmetics we’ve compiled an edit of the top 10 treats and trinkets that are sure to have any girl feeling like all her Christmases have come at once.
Written in partnership with Liberty
2 / 13
Cash CA Light Grey Cashmere Hot Water Bottle, £85
Snuggle up with this stylish and sophisticated hot water bottle that promises the ultimate cosy nights sleep this Christmas.
Created using 100% pure cashmere, this grey hot water bottle is quite possibly the softest, warmest and most glamorous way to keep toasty throughout the colder months. Knitted to perfection and featuring chic neon tassels this fashion forward warmer comes complete with a natural rubber water bottle and has taken a firm spot at the very top of our winter wish list.
Buy online here
3 / 13
Liberty London Orange Leather Cardholder, £65
Keep your cards as stylish as possible with this exclusive Liberty London leather wallet.
Containing three separate sections in a passionate and bold blend of orange, red and powerful pink, this slimline cardholder is the perfect cute and compact way to store all your debit and credit cards. Ultra tidy and trendy, simply pop this into any clutch or handbag as part of your must-have fashion essentials on the go.
Buy online here
4 / 13
Venessa Arizaga Neon I’m A Unicorn Friendship Bracelet, £45
Indulge in a little fantasy frippery with this Venessa Arizaga Unicorn Friendship Bracelet.
Created using a selection of neon-coloured threads, a slogan written out in charms and a ceramic unicorn bead, this bracelet makes a fun and colourful addition to any jewellery stack. Hand-made and featuring an adjustable knot, this one-size-fits-all bracelet is meant to be given away to those closest to you - but we think we might just have to keep hold of this one for ourselves…
Buy online here
5 / 13
Byredo Parfums Ambre Japonais Fragranced Candle, £50
The perfect stocking filler for any fragrance lover, this Byredo candle is pure scented bliss and a heavenly addition to any home environment.
Containing top notes of spicy coriander and pepper, a heart of sandalwood and base notes of sesame and bourbon vanilla, this luxury scented candle from Stockholm-based perfume house Byredo was hand-made in France and created using mouth-blown glass and pure cotton wicks. Packaged within a classic sleek and simple jar this candle is so divine, it’s almost too good to burn.
Buy online here
6 / 13
NARS Duo Eyeshadow in Kuala Lumpur, £25
Inject a little exotic beauty into your seasonal stocking this year with this Malaysian inspired eyeshadow duo.
Formulated using highly pigmented micro-fine powders, this double compact from Nars is not only long-wearing and crease resistant but ultra smooth and ideal for creating elegant and beautiful blends. Containing a warming and shimmering rose gold tone alongside a boysenberry inspired shade, this palette can be used to create both a casual daytime look as well as more sophisticated evening styles. Wear each shade alone or mix them together to create a wonderfully colourful and unique take on a smoky eye.
Buy online here
7 / 13
Marc by Marc Jacobs Blue Urbanears Humlan Headphones, £50
Maximising on style and substance these iridescent headphones are the perfect fashion-forward accessory for any phone or MP3 device.
A collaboration between Marc Jacobs and Urbanears, these streamlined headphones are not only used for music but are also designed with a microphone and remote for picking up calls and hands-free talking, as well as a ZoundPlug - a socket that lets you share music with friends. Sporty and chic these urban-luxe headphones also feature a rope-like cord that allow for minimal tangling and super comfortable ear pads.
Buy online here
8 / 13
Deborah Lippmann Marrakesh Express Nail Polish Glitter Spiced Sienna Splurge, £18
The perfect way to dip your finger in a dose of elegant nail art, this multi-tonal, eye-catching nail polish acts as the ideal way to update any girl’s nail wardrobe. A kaleidoscope of colour at your fingertips depending on how the light hits it, the tiny flecks of gold add an extra layer of interest, to makeover your mani in the most effective and easiest of ways possible.
Buy online
9 / 13
Sole Spa Medical Pedicure Voucher
Quite simply one of the best treatments we’ve tried for pampering feet on both a superficial and deeper level, a Medical Pedicure with Margaret Dabbs or a member of her team of experienced podiatrists has the power to give the most tired of trotters a much-needed spring back into their steps.
Tailor-made to address a wide range of feet problems, no dilemma is too big for them to tackle with their advice well thought through and recommendations considered to improve your overall foot health both in the short and long-term.
Buy online
.
10 / 13
Multicolour Mabelle Liberty Print Shower Cap
This floral and fun bath time accessory will ensure that her hair stays flyaway and frizz-free both in and out of the shower. The most stylish of accompaniments to complement a loofah, plenty of suds and surge of hot water that’s certain to put a smile on her face, fully expect bathroom time to tilt considerably in her direction as a result. You have been warned...
Buy online
11 / 13
Ruby And Ed Purple Velvet Bow Ballerina Slippers
Incredibly soft, warm and comfortable, these super cosy slippers are akin to walking on a couple of fluffy clouds at the beginning or end of a long day. The easiest way of making getting out of bed a much more appealing prospect, they’re so snuggly that forgetting to take them off could become an issue....so just make sure to tread with caution.
Buy online
.
12 / 13
Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler
One of the master tools of the trade, this iconic eyelash curler holds the key to a fuller, curlier flutter in an instant. Still regarded as the best (and for just reason), its specially crafted pads, handle and shape have been cleverly engineered to ensure a pinch-free, tear-free finish leaving eyes looking refreshed and more wide awake than ever. Think of them as the craftiest of secret weapons on the most delicate of mornings-after the wildest nights-before. It’s certainly become ours.
Buy online
13 / 13
Otis Batterbee Blue Liberty Summer Print Eye Mask
The perfect travelling companion for the girl who’s racked up an impressive set of air miles, this sleek and stylish hand luggage essential will help aid a good night’s sleep no matter the time zone she’s in. With a subtle hint of lavender, a soft cotton velvet back and a design that calls to mind memories of summers gone by, the scene’s set for a much-needed dose of relaxation whether she’s in departures or arrivals.
Buy online
.
More Gloss