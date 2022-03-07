Best Christmas beauty gifts under £30 for stockings, miss yous and 2020 thank yous

After the year we've all had, it might seem a little extravagant to make grand big-money gestures this Christmas. This year, there are so many people we may want to thank or to send a bit of cheer to, so many people we can't see in person. You might not be buying an office Secret Santas this year so why not buy for the post-person who delivered your parcels every day, the neighbour who fetched your shopping when you were isolating or the care home staff who looked after your grandparents as if they were their own or the friends you may have to wait a bit longer to see. Apothecary Tranquil Hand Wash and Lotion Duo with Wooden Holder , £12.50

This chic handcare set punches well above its weight and will give anyone's bathroom a luxe spa feel. It features anti-inflammatory and skin-barrier building hemp seed oil and is deliciously scented with herbal essential oils including cypress, armoise and thyme. Buy now The Universal Soul Company Positive Energy Candle Still, £30

We could all do with a dose of positivity this year and this grounding soy candle with patchouli and lavendin is the perfect flame to light to help you calm down and relax of an evening. The brand also does the loveliest crackers for when you want to spend a little more. For £45 you get a chic cracker with the candle, a mist in the same scent and a festive bell and grey velvet bag. We love. Buy now Aromatherapy Associates Mini Moment Deep Relax, £12

If we could, we'd buy everyone we know Aromatherapy Associates' Deep Relax Bath and Shower Oil - goodness knows we need it after the last year, but given that it's on the pricey side we normally have to hold back. This classy decoration has a 9ml bottle of the heavenly oil inside, so everyone can try a touch of that AA magic. Buy now Origins Tiny Ginger Treasures Ornament Set, £12

Living inside this very cute nutcracker is the Ginger Hand Lotion, Ginger Souffle Whipped Body Cream and the Savoury Body Wash. Great additions to both your Christmas tree and your body case routing. Buy now Dr Paw Paw Shimmer Balm, £3.95

A glitzier take on the original multi-tasking balm, this has a subtle, ultra-fine shimmer that imparts a festive sheen to your lips. 15p from every sale goes to The Teenage Cancer Trust and on the back of each box is the story of someone who has been helped by the charity – if that doesn't make you feel warm and fuzzy, we don't know what will. Buy now Essential Fragrance - Uplifting, Invigorating, Exhilarating by Katherine Daniels, £10

This pretty trinket hangs in your wardrobe, car or home and emits an uplifting scent every time you walk by. It's fresh and citrussy and brightens up even the most arduous of car journeys. Ideal for people driving home for Christmas! Buy now Prestat Green Christmas Stocking with Marc de Champagne Truffles, £11.95

These are the grown-up equivalent of finding chocolate coins at the bottom of your stocking – just boozier! Who doesn't love a luxe chocolate? Buy now Patchology MistleToes Holiday Kit, £21.60

If you know someone who's on their feet a lot (doctors, nurses, teachers, delivery people) Patchology's PoshPeel Pedi Cure is the perfect end of day treat to pop on of an evening. They dissolve old, dead skin which peels off over the course of a week (not pretty, but fairly pleasing) to reveal super-soft, good as new feet ready to slip into brand new Christmas slippers on the morning of the 25th. This set also includes the brand's Best Foot Forward Softening Foot and Heel Mask for extra softening. Buy now Solesmith Personalised Pom Pom Slippers, £30

We don't think we'll ever tire of monogrammed goodies – especially when they're this cosy! For nights in front of the fire, these are the perfect accessory. Buy now Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick, £27

Have you ever seen a more beautifully packaged lipstick? We've fallen head over heels for this fairytale print case and bet any romance lover in your life will feel the exact same way. Buy now The White Company Pomegranate Diffuser , £27

This rich and warming reed diffuser fills the room with the most cosy of scents, combining pomegranate with mandarin, patchouli and amber. It's got just the right hint of festive that will work well into January. Buy now Bamford Christmas Cracker, £28

Far from housing a giant plastic paperclip or a lime green spinning top, this includes luxurious Bamford favourites including Botanic Bath Salts, Geranium Hand and Body Wash and One Morning Splash (a tonic to pat onto the body or pour under running water for a fragrant soak). We can think of no more appealing stocking filler. Buy now Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara Ornament, £12

An iconic mascara attached to an elegant swan hanging tree ornament? What more could a makeup lover want this Christmas? Maybe not the right present for the postie (bit raunchy) but otherwise, it's a failsafe. Buy now In The Style Striped Pyjamas, £16

Embrace the candy cane vibe in these fun striped pyjamas that you'll want to lounge in all Christmas-break long. Buy now The Liz Earle Classic , £18

We're yet to meet anyone who's not a fan of Liz Earle's Hot Cloth Cleanser and when it comes in pretty festive packaging it's all the more tempting. As well as the cleanser itself this gift also includes two clothes and a handy gold clip for hanging the cloths on. Buy now Neighbourhood Botanicals Smelly Baubles Essential Oil Hanging Diffusers, £18 for 3

Think of these as a modern take on those little trees you hang in your car - just way more stylish and fragranced exclusively with essential oils so they don't induce a headache. They're scented with a festive lineup of clove, cardamom, frankincense, nutmeg, juniper, cypress, star anise, coriander, sweet orange and patchouli. Plus, they're designed by London illustrator Maria Midttun so are exceptionally chic. Forgive us if we keep them up way longer than December 31st... Buy now Sensory Retreats Luna Eyes Self-Heating Eye Masks, £21 for 7

If you know anyone who's been struggling to sleep of late, there couldn't be a more perfect gift than these eye masks which give off a gentle heat to soothe you into slumber. Buy now The Body Shop Soothing Hand Trio, £15

These soothing hand creams in suit-all scents are the perfect gift for anyone who's outside a lot of work – we're mainly thinking of the postman who has delivered our unnecessary online purchases day in day out for the last nine months. Where would we be without him? Buy now Murad You Dew You, £15

We defy any skincare obsessive not to live this pretty pink box; it includes two Murad favourites; the AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser and the Nutrient-Charged Water Gel for ultimate hydration. Buy now Pixi Glow Tonic Holiday Edition, £10

Better than any bauble we've ever seen, this metallic box houses a 100ml Pixi Glow Tonic – a real treat to find hanging on the tree. Buy now Happy Blossoms Driving Home For Tinsel Baked Blossom Bunch with Vase, £25

Every time we see our baked bouquet out of the corner of our eye it brings a smile to our faces. They're colourful, cheery and brighten up any room and the best thing? They last forever! We love this festive take on the trend complete with glittery leaves and silver, gold and copper petals. For anyone who's had a particularly hard year, these are ideal. Buy now KVD Vegan Beauty Dazzle Vegan Eye Shadow Stick, £15.20

There may not be any tradition Christmas parties this year but that's not to say we won't all be glamming up in our own homes. These ultra-lightweight, hydrating shadow sticks impart a hefty dose of shimmer that stays put all day long and is bold enough to be visible on Zoom; the perfect pick me up for makeup lovers lacking their sparkle in these trying times. Buy now Kiehl's Limited Edition Butterstick Lip Treatment with SPF 30, £19.50

This festive red packaging on this lip balm makes it totally irresistible – it'll bring a smile to anyone who spots it in their handbag, pocket or car glove compartment. Buy now Q&A Christmas Cracker, £6.50

This cracker comes in eight different varieties, all with a different product from ingredient-led skincare brand Q&A inside. Choose from a selection including the Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Facial Serum, Nourishing Squalane Facial Oil and Soothing Seaweed Peptide Eye Gel. Buy now Slip Silk Skinnie Holiday Bauble, £25

A real treat for hair that gets tangled, this rose gold bauble has four silk hair ties inside to create zero damage to hair when it's tied up. Buy now Jo Malone Christmas Ornament, £24

Nothing says 'Christmas luxury' quite like a Jo Malone box nestled under the tree. This set includes Wild Bluebell Cologne (9ml) and an English Pear & Freesia Body Crème (15ml). Buy now L'Occitane Almond Festive Bauble, £12

Almost as delightful outside as in, this tree-shaped tin includes the cult Almond Shower Oil, the Almond Milk Concentrate and a hand cream too for a beautifully scented festive gift. Buy now No7 Wizard of Oz 12 Days in Emerald City Beauty Calendar, £32