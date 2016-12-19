Ciaté and Chloe Morello’s new must-buy Beauty Haul…

Ayesha Muttucumaru 19 December 2016
ciate-5

Need a failsafe Christmas gift set fast? Help is at hand thanks to beauty vlogger Chloe Morello and beauty brand Ciaté London

Running out of time to find the perfect Christmas gift for the beauty junkie  in your life? Not to fret, as Ciaté London and YouTube sensation Chloe Morello’s new Beauty Haul has launched just in time to provide ample shopping list inspiration.

Known for her fun and fearless approach towards all things beauty, the limited edition collection features a festive booty of the products loved by Chloe, in addition to a brand new, never before seen 15-shade eyeshadow palette containing a mixture of Ciaté’s bestselling colours as well as a carefully curated selection by Chloe herself. Plus, you’ll also find a mini Liquid Velvet in sell-out shade, ‘Pin Up,’ and a mini Wonderwand Mascara in the mix too.

Housed in the most eye-catching of rose gold  and navy makeup bags, from eyes to lips, it’s got all colourways covered. Check out Chloe’s beauty recipe for success here

The Chloe Morello Beauty Haul is £45 and available to  buy online here .

