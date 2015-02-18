Clinique's Sculptionary palettes - contouring for grown-ups

Judy Johnson 18 February 2015
gtg-clinique-beauty-crush-main

If you want Kim K's cheekbones with a little less drama, Clinique's new powder palettes give subtle and chic definition in an instant

There's no doubt that contouring  is the word on everyone's lips - or should that be cheeks - in makeup world at the moment and so it's no surprise that Clinique has bounded on to the bandwagon with some beautiful contouring palettes to make the job that little bit easier.

Softly defined cheekbones are the name of the game with these new Sculptionary Cheek Contouring Palettes. Available in four shades, the fine pressed powder compacts each contain a trio of colours; a highlighter, a darker contour and a mid-toned blush.

Swirl your brush across all three for a delicate and flattering blusher that adds instant radiance, perfect for spring; or take your time and use the three shades to create model-worthy chiselled cheeks.

It's contouring made easy - using a smaller brush, apply the highlighter shade to the top of the cheekbone, then use a clean brush to follow the lower line of your cheekbone with the darkest tone. To complete the look, simply swirl a blusher brush across the three and sweep over the cheek to blend. The light texture gives a chic, sophisticated finish with just a hint of shimmer - and subtle definition without any of the hard work.

Clinique Sculptionary Cheek Contouring Palettes, £28,  available from feelunique.com

