Coloured eyeliner: will you dare to stray away from black this Spring?

From pink at Matthew Williamson to blue at Fendi, coloured eyeliner has redeemed its place as a makeup bag must have. Which colour will you plump for?

Revlon Colorstay Eye Liner in Sapphire

Create a smudge proof azure eye with this waterpoof precision liner from Revlon. Either opt for a bold graphic line or blend using the smudger for a softer, more relaxed look.

Mac Chromographic Eyeliner in Magenta

Do you dare to wear pink? This highly pigmented pencil soft-point pencil from Mac is your best friend when it comes to a fuschia eye. Match with a jet black mascara to avoid the inevitable pink eye associations.

Nars Soft Touch Shadow Pencil in Trash

Create an aubergine eye with this longwear jumbo pencil from Nars. Particularly suited to green eyes, this super blendable pencil can worn like a traditional kohl eyeliner or blended out to create a more muted shadow effect.

Rimmel Scandaleyes Shadow Stick in Teasing Turquoise

Ideal for enhancing brown eyes, this emerald shadow from high street favourtie Rimmel is foolproof to apply. The high shine finish is perfect for evenings, simply pair with a nude lip and you're good to go!

Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Kajal Eyeliner in Pacific

Create a dramatic smokey eye with a difference with this deep turquoise pencil from Bobbi Brown. The super blendable texture and dual ended smudger makes for easy peasy application.

