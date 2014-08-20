Colouring's In: Why we've all gone crazy for crayons

The beauty crayon has become the makeup bag beauty staple for the modern woman. Clinique started it - they invented a big, fat, twist-up sheer lip crayon a few years ago and called it The Chubby Stick. The original (and in my opinion still the best), they have now created the Chubby Stick Cheek Colour Balm so you can have fun doodling colour onto your cheeks too.

What’s the big appeal? Firstly they are easy to use (most twist up, no sharpener required), leave no mess and are quick and easy to apply on the bus, tube, or date and due to their sheer texture, in fact you could apply them blindfolded, on a bouncy castle or a treadmill and you’d still get a great effect. Secondly, the crayon design gives them a playful, childlike appeal - it’s a product that makes me happy every time I reach into my makeup bag.

Every beauty brand now does a lip crayon, but here are our pick of the best:

Clockwise from top:

Clinique Chubby Stick Cheek Colour Balm, £19 in Amp’d up apple

Revlon Just Bitten Kissable Balm Stain, £7.99, in Love Sick Passionee

Revlon Colorburst Lacquer Balm, £7.99, in Tease Seductrice

Revlon ColorBurst Matte Balm, £7.99, in Mischievous and Complex

Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Colour Lip Balm, £17, in Chunkiest Chilli

Collection Work the Colour Lip Butter, £2.99, in Vintage Rose and Popping Pink

Clarins Lip Balm Crayon, £18, in Tender Coral

Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Colour Lip Balm, £17, in Supreme Sorbet