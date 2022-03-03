Conceal and cleverly correct with Estee Lauder’s new concealer

As with party season, makeup should be all about having fun with your options; and Estée Lauder’s latest launch is no exception to the rule - a new double-ended concealer created to help disguise and brighten dark circles, and conceal and hide blemishes, spots and redness too.

The new Youth-infusing Brightening Serum + Concealer (yes, it’s quite the mouthful!) is the type of multitasker set to come into its own this party season. Available in 10 shades (from 1N Extra Light to 1N Extra Deep), the small pot of tinted serum on one end helps to both cover and correct, thanks to colour-correcting optics and a nourishing formula to tackle uneven skin tone and improve skin texture over time. This is perfectly complemented by the other end - a long-wear hydrating fuller coverage concealer to swiftly put skin problems in soft focus, and subtly blur any blemishes.

Used together, they act as an effective duo in helping cover up the consequences of one too many late nights in the lead up to Christmas, but for touch-ups on-the-go, the concealer end works wonders on its own when it comes to giving your makeup extra longevity from morning to evening. Two options, one product; the ideal combination this party season for helping conceal the evidence of a merry night before, and prep again for an equally merry night the next day too.

Estée Lauder Perfectionist Youth-infusing Brightening Serum + Concealer is £28.50 and is available to buy online here .

