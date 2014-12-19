Coty to buy Bourjois from Chanel

Ayesha Muttucumaru 19 December 2014
gtg-daily-gloss-bourjois-main

The beauty brand powerhouse expands its portfolio with latest acquisition

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

“In a move to strengthen its foothold in masstige colour cosmetics, Coty Inc., which went public in June 2013, agreed to acquire Bourjois Paris from Chanel for 15 million shares, worth $238 million.

“’The anticipated addition of Bourjois not only strengthens our global colour position; it materially increases our critical mass in France, Bourjois’ main market,’ said Coty chairman and interim chief executive officer Bart Becht. ‘We are equally looking forward to having Chanel, a powerhouse in fashion and cosmetics, as a key shareholder in our company.’”

Read more at  WWD .



