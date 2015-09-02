Could a Rihanna beauty line be on the horizon?

Ayesha Muttucumaru 2 September 2015
Instagram: @badgalriri

Called Fenty Beauty, the star confirmed in a recent interview that a makeup line is a certainty in the not too distant future

Rihanna’s on a roll. Not only has she just launched a new fragrance - RiRi - but she’s also confirmed that a cosmetics line is also in the works too.

When asked in an interview with Refinery 29  about Fenty Beauty, a trademark the star registered stealthily under the radar last year, the Bajan beauty asked, “Oh wow, that's crazy, how did you know that?” She added, “That is definitely something I am going to have my hands on and would love to do. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, but I’ve always had so much on my hands. But, this time, I’m going to make sure it happens. I'm going to find some time between albums and fragrance to do that. I promise.”

MORE GLOSS: The 10 most dramatic celebrity hair makeovers

The details of the range are uncertain however one thing we’re certain of is the line will be as bold and innovative as the pop star herself. Talking about the products she’d love to create she said, “Lashes that could just put themselves on...lipstick that doesn’t move, but doesn’t dry your lips out, that you don’t need a liner for. I mean, it sounds so unreal.”

Bring it RiRi - we cannot wait to see what you have in store.

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @Ayesha_Muttu .


