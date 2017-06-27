Could this new concealer make you look less tired?

Ayesha Muttucumaru 27 June 2017
bobbi-brown-concealer-2

Bobbi Brown’s new Instant Full Cover Concealer claims to erase the evidence of exhaustion in a single swipe. Does it deliver? We put it to the test to find out

If summer often wreaks havoc with your sleep patterns, you’re not alone. With the mornings getting brighter and the sun peeking through my curtains earlier, my dark circles  are getting darker and I’m yet to find a concealer  that’s up to the challenge of keeping them under wraps.

According to recent stats from Mintel, 41% of UK women wear makeup to look less tired, (I’m definitely one of them) and so when I saw that Bobbi Brown’s new Instant Full Cover Concealer had been described in its press release as “8 hours sleep in a swipe”, I was keen to see if it could help disguise the effects of one too many sleepless nights.

The claim

“The full coverage formula instantly camouflages darkness and brightens up the eyes for a weightless second-skin finish - zero settling, creasing or fading.” Dreamy.

The shade range

15, ranging from fair (Porcelain) to deep brown (Chestnut).

The GTG verdict

Specifically created with hard to cover dark circles in mind, it's noticeably thicker in texture than the brand’s other concealers. However, unlike many other full coverage concealers that can feel heavy and sticky on the skin once applied (especially on the more delicate under eye area), I found it surprisingly easy to mould and manipulate to achieve the type of even and long-lasting coverage I was looking for.

Its doe-foot applicator was great when it came to applying smooth strokes across the entire under eye area and, when gently tapped in with my ring finger to finish, made a visible difference to the redness and rawness that a poor night’s sleep had left in its wake.

Not only did it deliver on its claims to disguise my dark circles, but it also impressively covered a deep coloured vein that I have under my right eye too. Creasing was minimal (more fluid textured variations often sink into my fine lines by the end of the day) and despite being high in coverage, it wasn’t cakey. When it comes to anti-fatigue concealers, it’s an eye-opener in more ways than one.

Bobbi Brown Instant Full Cover Concealer is £23 and will be available to buy online from  bobbibrown.co.uk  on the 6th of July.

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .

Save


