Could you pull off blue makeup?

Think blue eyeshadow is best reserved for clowns or worse, 5 year olds? Then think again, because if the AW14 runways were anything to go by, blue is the on-trend colour of the season and there are a number of new ways to wear it. From petrol hues to turquoises to navies, don’t be afraid to experiment as there’s a shade out there to suit any style and skin tone.
“It’s brilliant that we want to stand out and that we have the colours to do so at our disposal,” says Sharon Dowsett, Maybelline UK Makeup Director. “Be brave, even warrior like, in your application. A singular graphic statement is simple yet dramatic. Unconventional placement of colour was a big trend for AW14 so why not combine the two - a swipe of strong colour in an unexpected place or fuse petrol blue with other colours. Many makeup artists approached their eyeshadows like watercolours, aiming for a soft, painterly effect. The face may not be a canvas but you can have fun experimenting and customising your own shade.”
Here are 5 ways to give your makeup bag a blue makeover this season, with some valuable backstage makeup tips from the pros behind the looks and the beauty products that carry their stamps of approval too.
Christian Dior
To reflect the contemporary and urban inspiration behind the AW14 collection, makeup artist Pat McGrath gave eyes a metallic blue haze to create a wing of elegant shimmer that was eye-catching yet sophisticated. Using the Dior 5 Couleurs Palette in Carré Bleu , £42, turquoise eyeshadow was applied generously to the inner corner of the eye. A broad line of colour was then extended from the outer corner branching out to the temples for an added statement. For an extra dose of subtle sparkle, try using NYX Cosmetics Roll On Eye Shimmer in Sea Foam , £4.50 - just ensure that you use a primer first such as the neutral Dior Backstage Eye Prime , £21 to keep sparkle splash to a minimum and try mixing with a little lip balm to help it stick better.
Julien Macdonald
It was all about layering backstage at Julien Macdonald, with eyes given a rainbow wash of colour for a stained-glass window effect. Makeup artist Val Garland applied the contrasting colours in the L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Eyeshadow Quad in Midnight , £7.99 from lash lines to brows with the rest of the makeup kept dewy and glossy for a finished look that reflected the grandeur and majesty of the venue (the Royal Courts of Justice) perfectly.
Temperley
Graphic eyeliner was given a vibrant makeover backstage at Temperley by makeup artist Lisa Eldridge for Sunday Riley. Skin was kept simple and flawless with Liquid Light Foundation , £40 applied only on the T-zone and just concealer to contour. Combined with a delicate pink Belle du Jour lip, the eyes were designed to be the focal point with bright blue face paint and pigment winged out in a square to provide the perfect update to your black feline flick this season. Try dipping your eyeliner brush in MAC Chromaline in Cyan , £14 to get the look at home.
Image: Instagram @lisaeldridgemakeup
Osman
Opulent navy eyes were the look of choice backstage at Osman. A look masterminded by makeup artist Sharon Dowsett, Maybelline Master Kayal eyeliner in Lapis Blue , £5.99 was applied to eyelids to create a graphic oval shape that filled the eye socket. Master Kayal eyeliner in Gold , £5.99 was then used to line the lower lash line to give the finished eye makeup look a metallic finish.
Image: Instagram @maybellinenyuk
Giles
The look at Giles was described as, “Beautiful punk...gorgeous but still street,” by lead makeup artist Lucia Pieroni. The two-tone eye makeup made the for the ideal new season twist on a smokey eye using a mixture of eyeshadows and eyeliners to merge the more striking with the more sultry. MAC Copperplate Eyeshadow , £13 was applied over the eyelid and blended through the crease to contour, with Graphblack Technakohl Eyeliner , £14 blended through the lash line to define. Scene Eyeshadow , £13 was then used on top for an inky grey emphasis with the deeper Carbon Eyeshadow , £13 pushed into the upper lash line to intensify. The finishing touch came courtesy of MAC Pro Hi-Def Cyan Chromagraphic Pencil , £14 which was applied through the waterline and slightly over the lower lashes for a vivid finish.