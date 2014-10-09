Could you pull off blue makeup?

Think blue eyeshadow is best reserved for clowns or worse, 5 year olds? Then think again, because if the AW14 runways were anything to go by, blue is the on-trend colour of the season and there are a number of new ways to wear it. From petrol hues to turquoises to navies, don’t be afraid to experiment as there’s a shade out there to suit any style and skin tone.

“It’s brilliant that we want to stand out and that we have the colours to do so at our disposal,” says Sharon Dowsett, Maybelline UK Makeup Director. “Be brave, even warrior like, in your application. A singular graphic statement is simple yet dramatic. Unconventional placement of colour was a big trend for AW14 so why not combine the two - a swipe of strong colour in an unexpected place or fuse petrol blue with other colours. Many makeup artists approached their eyeshadows like watercolours, aiming for a soft, painterly effect. The face may not be a canvas but you can have fun experimenting and customising your own shade.”

Here are 5 ways to give your makeup bag a blue makeover this season, with some valuable backstage makeup tips from the pros behind the looks and the beauty products that carry their stamps of approval too.

Christian Dior

To reflect the contemporary and urban inspiration behind the AW14 collection, makeup artist Pat McGrath gave eyes a metallic blue haze to create a wing of elegant shimmer that was eye-catching yet sophisticated. Using the Dior 5 Couleurs Palette in Carré Bleu , £42, turquoise eyeshadow was applied generously to the inner corner of the eye. A broad line of colour was then extended from the outer corner branching out to the temples for an added statement. For an extra dose of subtle sparkle, try using NYX Cosmetics Roll On Eye Shimmer in Sea Foam , £4.50 - just ensure that you use a primer first such as the neutral Dior Backstage Eye Prime , £21 to keep sparkle splash to a minimum and try mixing with a little lip balm to help it stick better.