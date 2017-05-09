Could your beauty routine help to prevent burnout?

How do you feel when you apply your makeup? If you’re prone to hurriedly blending foundation or wanging a mascara wand around on public transport, you’re certainly not alone, but chances are you feel more stressed than serene. How about if you could carve out a window that combines mindfulness with your usual beauty routine? Given that we’re working longer hours than ever, and rarely ever truly clock off, double-timing hair, skincare and makeup regimes with a ritual of mental self-care seems to make sense. According to Mintel, 59 per cent of women report that their beauty routine helps them to relax, and if further proof of the mood-boosting potential of powder and paint were needed, 54 per cent of Chinese women using a face mask felt happier afterwards. Combine this with the fact that the Chinese are one of the most overworked populations in the world, along with the Japanese where 22.7 per cent of companies reported workers logging more than 80 hours of overtime a month last year, and the value of ten minutes of downtime with a face pack really comes to the fore. According to Mintel global analyst Andrew MacDougall, beauty routines are increasingly becoming an opportunity to find a little peace in a frantic day, quite aside from the actual beautification element: “Consumers are looking for quick and easy ways to escape, to grab a little “me time” and relax and re-energize whenever and wherever they can.”

Clearly you’re not about to whip out a sheet mask at your desk (although no one would blink an eye around here), but concentrating on the more holistic, self-care element of even the most essential grooming activity can help you to feel calmer and more centred at both the beginning and end of the day. Mintel analysts underline that the much hyped Scandinavian concept of hygge is fast crossing over into the beauty industry, with an emphasis on taking pleasure in everyday moments and creating an environment of physical and emotional ‘cosiness’. From Espa’s recently launched Restorative Balm , £15, which does double duty as a moisturiser and mind-clearer (it’s designed to help you to ‘escape a demanding day in the office or on the go’) to Nails Inc’s new Mindful Manicure range , infused with electromagnetic crystals to supposedly ‘channel energy and help to clarify thoughts’, everything from painting our nails to applying lotions and potions is being promoted as a chance to check in with our state of mind and chill out. Watching someone else apply their make up with so much care can be very therapeutic. it reminds us to care for ourselves. One such proponent of ‘makeup as meditation’ is makeup artist, author of The Inner Beauty Bible and founder of The Colourful Dot Laurey Simmons . A former assistant to Mary Greenwell and in-demand from the likes of Net a Porter, Vogue and Nike to name just a few high profile clients, Laurey is more than familiar with the hectic pace of modern life, but found that turning the process of applying makeup into a ritualistic experience not only had a profound effect on her work and wellbeing, but on that of her subjects too: “I quickly created my own career as a makeup artist in the fashion and music industries, and found that putting on makeup can be a kind of ritual in itself. There is something meditative about it, the attention to detail, the repetition, the time for self-care.” “And so, I developed more of an interest in crystals, meditation and conscious living, my approach to makeup work naturally evolved. I started to create little sacred spaces for my clients, using crystals, essential oils and meditation, which seemed to add a deeper dimension to the makeup ritual. My clients started to tell me that they experienced a kind of peacefulness and inner joy that had a real, positive impact on them before a shoot or big event.” “This new sacred dimension I was bringing to the beauty process was especially helpful and grounding to myself and my clients when we were on the road. As we’d travel from city to city, and from country to country, on music tours, I’d bring a portable sacred space with crystals and oils. All of these rituals really helped us to ground ourselves and reconnect to a space of stillness in the midst of busy tour life.”