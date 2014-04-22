Couture at your fingertips

The new YSL La Lacque Couture Polish collection brings us kaleidoscope of iconic nail shades
YSL’s belief that every woman should have couture at her fingertips is deemed by the the glossy's a noble manifesto, mostly because it led to the creation of the mesmerizing La Laque Couture collection.
A genuine benchmark collection of nail colour, La Laque Couture is composed of a kaleidoscope of thirty iconic shades, such as blue majorelle, timeless fuchsia, tuxedo black, saharan beige and a palette of original colours influenced by the new Yves Saint Laurent Couture collections designed by Stefano Pilati.
Each of the gold-capped bottles contains pigments of polish exquisite enough to make them a fashion accessory in their own right - plus at £18.50 a pop they're certainly less costly than couture, which pleases us endlessly.
YSL La Lacque Couture Polish, £18.50. Buy online at www.yslbeauty.co.uk