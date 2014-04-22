Couture at your fingertips

YSL’s belief that every woman should have couture at her fingertips is deemed by the the glossy's a noble manifesto, mostly because it led to the creation of the mesmerizing La Laque Couture collection.

A genuine benchmark collection of nail colour, La Laque Couture is composed of a kaleidoscope of thirty iconic shades, such as blue majorelle, timeless fuchsia, tuxedo black, saharan beige and a palette of original colours influenced by the new Yves Saint Laurent Couture collections designed by Stefano Pilati.

Each of the gold-capped bottles contains pigments of polish exquisite enough to make them a fashion accessory in their own right - plus at £18.50 a pop they're certainly less costly than couture, which pleases us endlessly.

YSL La Lacque Couture Polish, £18.50. Buy online at www.yslbeauty.co.uk