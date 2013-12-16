Covent Garden: The new beauty destination

Covent Garden isn’t the first place you’d think of as an upscale beauty destination. Chic, coiffed Londoners have long been sniffy about the pavements packed with tourists, strange street entertainers and the Aussie watering holes whose customers are more into pints than pedicures.

But last year something strange happened, an alchemic mix of commercial and cultural factors saw the area become the location of choice for the latest high end beauty boutiques. Why Covent Garden? Perhaps to cash in on the tourist cash from overseas? Perhaps because the arty/theatrical heritage feels right for now? Who knows, but suddenly it’s the place to be. ‘King St is the new Bond St’ declares ex Elle editor Fiona McIntosh, the brains behind Blow Ltd.

Chanel was first (of course) opening in early 2012 in the Piazza. Its first UK store dedicated to beauty is an exquisite jewel of a boutique. Complete with a surprisingly relaxed nail bar, it sells hard to find fragrances and recruits A list make-up artists to perform make over magic. After its success came a plethora of beauty stores like Dior, Jo Malone and Blow Ltd, with Burberry and Miller Harris opening imminently. Residents of northern Covent Garden, MAC and Aveda, have inched closer to the action, with new stores appearing nearer to the market square.

All of the above have fresh, enthralling store designs, but the real point of difference it this: attitude. All of them take a serious approach to service, encouraging (and I mean really encouraging rather than just purporting to) customers to experience, touch and play with the products and perfumes. Providing helpful advice rather than just trying to get the numbers through the till.

‘We modeled ourselves on Apple,’ says McIntosh. ‘It’s a new way of retailing. Less intimidating, less stuffy.’ ‘It’s about going that extra mile to make people feel special’, says Dior boutique manager Chris Miller. ‘Whether they buy one lipstick or one hundred.’

A far cry from the snootiness of the Sloane Street boutiques or the pushiness of some department stores… It’s beauty paradise found.

Blow Ltd