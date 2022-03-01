Cover up and enrich your skin with this anti-ageing By Terry concealer

26 November 2014
gtg-by-terry-concealor-main

Disguise dark circles and banish blemishes with By Terry’s luxurious Terrybly Densiliss concealer…


With the arrival of party season, we may find our under eye circles looking more prominent than usual and our skin looking a little worse for wear. But fear not, as By Terry’s beautifully smooth Terrybly Densiliss concealer is all you need for flawless and refreshed-looking skin.

Enriched with premium mineral pigments, this innovative anti-ageing concealer has been developed to target wrinkle reparation and age-correct your under-eye area. Once applied, its light, fluid texture blends seamlessly on to the face like a second skin to deliver effective coverage with a flawlessly matte finish. It also works to firm the skin and leaves it looking perfectly smooth, thanks to a Flawless Time-Control soft focus complex.

While its price tag is rather hefty for concealer, you'll see that its results and benefits make it worth every penny.

The By Terry Terrybly Densiliss concealer, £44, is available  here .



Explore More