Cover up and enrich your skin with this anti-ageing By Terry concealer

With the arrival of party season, we may find our under eye circles looking more prominent than usual and our skin looking a little worse for wear. But fear not, as By Terry’s beautifully smooth Terrybly Densiliss concealer is all you need for flawless and refreshed-looking skin.

Enriched with premium mineral pigments, this innovative anti-ageing concealer has been developed to target wrinkle reparation and age-correct your under-eye area. Once applied, its light, fluid texture blends seamlessly on to the face like a second skin to deliver effective coverage with a flawlessly matte finish. It also works to firm the skin and leaves it looking perfectly smooth, thanks to a Flawless Time-Control soft focus complex.

While its price tag is rather hefty for concealer, you'll see that its results and benefits make it worth every penny.

