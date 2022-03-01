Create Cara Delevingne’s most striking makeup looks at home

From the perfect cat eye flick to the sultriest of smokey eyes for any eye colour, the new interactive digital makeup platform from YSL will help you achieve your unique Eye Style in the comfort of your own bedroom.

Awash with makeup masterclasses from YSL’s European Makeup Artist Fred Letailleur (the man behind the brand’s Cara Delevingne campaigns), the easy-to-follow tutorials showcase all the tools and techniques you need to perfect the looks at home. With tips, hints and makeup tricks for enhancing your eye shape to make them the focal part of your look, visitors to the site are also in with a chance to become the new YSL eye model too.

Simply upload an image of your eyes to the site and if you’re picked, you could be channelling your inner Cara Delevingne in more ways than one. Every entrant will receive a personal makeup lesson with one of YSL’s beauty experts regardless though, so even if you don’t win, at least you’ll be guaranteed to leave with a range of new makeup skills in tow. That's reason enough to have your eyeliners at the ready if you ask us.

Check out YSL Eye Style at yslbeauty.co.uk