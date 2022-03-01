Create Cara Delevingne’s most striking makeup looks at home

Ayesha Muttucumaru 17 June 2014
get-the-gloss-ysl-eyestyle-1

Thanks to the new YSL Eye Style digital platform, we can all learn to make eyes like the model of the moment

From the perfect cat eye flick  to the sultriest of smokey eyes for any eye colour, the new interactive digital makeup platform from YSL will help you achieve your unique Eye Style in the comfort of your own bedroom.

Awash with makeup masterclasses from YSL’s European Makeup Artist Fred Letailleur (the man behind the brand’s Cara Delevingne campaigns), the easy-to-follow tutorials showcase all the tools and techniques you need to perfect the looks at home. With tips, hints and makeup tricks for enhancing your eye shape to make them the focal part of your look, visitors to the site are also in with a chance to become the new YSL eye model too.

Simply upload an image of your eyes to the site and if you’re picked, you could be channelling your inner Cara Delevingne in more ways than one. Every entrant will receive a personal makeup lesson with one of YSL’s beauty experts regardless though, so even if you don’t win, at least you’ll be guaranteed to leave with a range of new makeup skills in tow. That's reason enough to have your eyeliners at the ready if you ask us.

Check out YSL Eye Style at  yslbeauty.co.uk


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More