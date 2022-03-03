Dark circles? The new Bobbi Brown concealer launches have them covered

What happens when one of the best foundations around joins forces with one of our all-time favourite under eye concealers? The ultimate way to cover up dark circles is born, that’s what.

The brainchild of the brand’s Intensive Skin Serum Foundation and cult Correctors and Creamy Concealers , the new Intensive Skin Serum Correctors and Concealers prove a formidable force when it comes to fighting fatigued eyes. A more fluid formulation to their cream-based counterparts, they provide a weightless, two-staged solution for disguising dark circles both in the short and long-term.

To combat the ashiness characteristic of dark circles, the new Corrector is the secret weapon for creating the perfect base. With a whopping 16 shades to choose from, go for a bisque if you have blue or purple discolouration or a peach shade if its more brown or grey. Follow up by layering the Concealer on top (available in a fantastic 15 shades) to brighten and lighten the under eye area and create a flawless finish that noticeably lifts the face.

In terms of texture, we actually preferred these to their predecessors (not an easy feat we hasten to add) thanks to their veil-like formulation that spread evenly and blended beautifully when gently patted in with our fingers.

Furthermore, the duo boasts an impressive bevy of skin plumping benefits - think of their ingredient lists as an early morning energising smoothie for tired eyes. Peptides, Indian Mukul Myrrh Tree Extract (a potent Ayurvedic Medicinal elixir), vitamin C, licorice, cordyceps mushroom, muru muru seed butter and coffee seed extract are just a handful of its components, each picked for their hydration and radiance boosting and pigmentation reducing properties.

When it comes to getting rid of dark circles from both makeup and skincare perspectives, these impressive new launches have both bases covered if you ask us.

The new Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Corrector is £28 and is available to buy online here . The new Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Concealer is also £28 and can be bought online here .

